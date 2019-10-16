NorCal Cannabis Launches Corporate Brand Campaign

The integrated campaign – "This is Cannabis" – launched today across print, digital and outdoor media, including a billboard located on Highway 101, at the south gateway into San Francisco. The campaign highlights how NorCal is revolutionizing the industry with an already strong business that includes cultivation, production, delivery, retail and brands.

The campaign also includes a brand video highlighting NorCal's heritage in California. The video can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/349120468?ref=em-share

Additionally, NorCal has published a whitepaper titled, "5 Myths of the California Cannabis Consumer," available at www.thefutureofcannabis.com . The whitepaper provides a segmentation of California cannabis consumers and dispels common myths surrounding demographics and product usage and preferences. NorCal conducted the largest-ever survey of California cannabis consumers to inform the campaign and whitepaper.

"NorCal is as passionate about growing a high-quality organization as we are about growing high-quality cannabis," said Joel Lunenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer for NorCal. "Our business is thriving, and we look forward to using our new campaign to shift perceptions about what a cannabis company can be, showcase the performance of our operations and people, and our ability to build value across every element of the supply chain, from cultivation through retail and delivery."

With the largest consumer delivery platform of any operator in the state, NorCal Cannabis can reach 10 million California consumers in 60 minutes or less. The company's expanding product portfolio consists of in-house brands as well as partnerships with cultural icons and local artisans.

"NorCal will leverage its broad retail and delivery platform to capture customer mindshare and build preference for our premium house of brands," added Lunenfeld. "Given the diversity of the California consumers, we believe multiple brands are both key to best serving the market and unlocking its maximum value."

In September NorCal unveiled its house of brands , which include 1Lyfe, Big Al's Exotics, lolo, Occidental Hills, Panacea and Pass it Forward. The brands are available for delivery and at retail locations.

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis is one of the largest vertically integrated and direct-to-consumer cannabis platforms in California. NorCal's mission is to bridge the strong roots of our company and the bright future of the cannabis industry by creating the most impactful cannabis ecosystem in California. Our purpose is to enhance the human experience by connecting people and cannabis - leading by example as we make positive impacts at a social and environmental level.

NorCal operates consumer brands including 1Lyfe, Big Al's Exotics, lolo, Occidental Hills, Panacea and Pass it Forward. NorCal is also launching a cannabis brand in joint venture with comedian, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler. The brand will include products specifically developed by Handler and focuses on the needs of female cannabis consumers.

For additional information, please visit: www.norcalcann.com .

Media Contact:

Tim Streeb, ICR

646.677.1800

NorCal@icrinc.com

SOURCE NorCal Cannabis

Related Links

https://www.norcalcann.com

