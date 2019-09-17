NorCal Cannabis Unveils Brand Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Cannabis ("NorCal" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California, today unveiled six new consumer brands at the annual Hall of Flowers conference and tradeshow in Santa Rosa, Calif. The six brands, which consist of in-house brands as well as partnerships with cultural icons and local artisans, were developed based on unique insights from the largest-ever survey of cannabis consumers in California and are purposefully designed to meet a variety of segments and need-states.

With more than 1,000 employees, 2,000 daily deliveries and an annualized run rate of more than $100 million in revenue, NorCal is among California's largest cannabis producers and retailers. The Company plans to leverage the brands to build on its leadership position and reach its goal of becoming the state's largest consumer-reach platform.

Details on the new brands are as follows:

Pass It Forward - Cannabis in Kind

Pass It Forward is social equity focused brand where product proceeds go to real people affected by the War on Drugs through a first-of-its-kind grant program established to reduce barriers to opportunity.



Occidental Hills- Rich with history. Rolling with ambition. Crafted with respect.

Occidental Hills is a community of growers and industry veterans that celebrates Northern California's rich cannabis heritage by producing ultra-premium cannabis.



Panacea - Happy. Healthy. You.

Panacea's mission is to harvest therapeutic energy through premium flower and natural extracts that promote well-being in mind and body.



1Lyfe - Let cannabis light up your creative side.

1Lyfe is a California lifestyle brand that seeks to support creativity and the arts and inspire people to pursue their passions through their shared love of cannabis.

Big Al's - Everything we touch turns to gold

Big Al's Exotics, a cult favorite among premium cannabis connoisseurs and the music industry's elite, believes in quality over quantity and only releases small numbered batches of proprietary, ultra-premium strains.

lolo - High for Low

lolo was created to deliver a lasting high, at low cost. lolo's product and packaging are sourced with value in mind so that NorCal can pass along that value to customers.

In addition to the six new brands, NorCal will soon introduce a brand and product line in joint venture with comedian, actress, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler. The line will include products specifically selected by Handler and focuses on the needs of female cannabis consumers.

"Given the diversity of California and its nearly 40 million residents, NorCal believes multiple brands are both key to best serving consumers across the state and unlocking its maximum value," said Doug Cortina, CEO of NorCal. "With the largest consumer delivery platform of any operator in the state, NorCal can deliver these six new brands across our network and reach 25 million consumers in 60 minutes or less."

All six brands will leverage NorCal's leading depot and delivery operations network, which is on track to exceed 2,000 daily deliveries by the end of the year. Additionally, the brands will be available at all NorCal-operated retail locations. The Company currently operates six locations in California with 18 currently under development.

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis is one of the largest vertically integrated and direct-to-consumer cannabis platforms in California. NorCal's mission is to bridge the strong roots of our company and the bright future of the cannabis industry by creating the most impactful cannabis ecosystem in California. Our purpose is to enhance the human experience by connecting people and cannabis - leading by example as we make positive impacts at a social and environmental level.

NorCal operates consumer brands including 1Lyfe, Big Al's Exotics, lolo, Occidental Hills, Panacea and Pass it Forward. NorCal will be launching a new line of female-focused branded cannabis products with comedian, actress, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler.

For additional information, please visit: www.norcalcann.com .

Media Contact:

Tim Streeb, ICR

646.677.1800

NorCal@icrinc.com

SOURCE NorCal Cannabis

Related Links

https://www.norcalcann.com/

