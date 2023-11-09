NORCAL PREMIER SOCCER UNVEILS NEW LOGO AND BRAND IDENTITY

"After nearly two decades of expanding our membership and offerings, we are excited to introduce a new logo and branding system that celebrates our organization's growth and evolution," said Benjamin Ziemer, president and founder of NorCal.

"During the design process, a consistent theme organization-wide was our commitment to putting soccer at the forefront of everything we do–we sought to incorporate this as a primary element in our branding," Ziemer added. "Our resulting logo pays homage to our organization's history and captures our devotion to elevating the game of soccer in everything we do."

Elements of NorCal's new primary logo:

Crest: Traditional soccer logo shape, connecting NorCal to the game worldwide

Crest: Traditional soccer logo shape, connecting NorCal to the game worldwide

Field: split represents both sides of the soccer field

Ball: True to NorCal's commitment to putting the game at the center of everything it does, the ball is the central element on the logo–the ball is also shown in an upwards trajectory, highlighting NorCal's mission to elevating the game

Regions: 8 lines represent NorCal's 8 geographic regions

Players: 11 lines represent the players on the field

About NorCal Premier Soccer

Founded in 2004, NorCal Premier Soccer is the leading developmental soccer organization in Northern California. With a membership of over 260 diverse clubs and over 120,000 total competitive and recreational players, NorCal continues to be a driving force behind youth soccer's development in the region. NorCal is committed to elevating the game of soccer through its comprehensive programs—including year-round competitions, NorCal State Cup, a no-cost Player Development Program, and heavily subsidized coach, referee, and club education programs. NorCal Premier Soccer is a California Nonprofit Benefit Corporation.

