NORCAL PREMIER SOCCER UNVEILS NEW LOGO AND BRAND IDENTITY

News provided by

Norcal Premier Soccer

09 Nov, 2023, 14:15 ET

New Visual Identity Unifies all of NorCal's Programming Under One Consistent Brand System

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Premier Soccer, Northern California's largest developmental soccer organization, today announced a new logo and redesign of its brand identity. This new visual identity system encompasses all of NorCal's programming–including its competitions, events, and programs.  

Over the past 20 years, NorCal has grown to become the top organization in the region for developing clubs, coaches, players and referees–its current membership consists of over 260 clubs, 80,000 competitive youth players, and 30,000 recreational players.

"After nearly two decades of expanding our membership and offerings, we are excited to introduce a new logo and branding system that celebrates our organization's growth and evolution," said Benjamin Ziemer, president and founder of NorCal.

"During the design process, a consistent theme organization-wide was our commitment to putting soccer at the forefront of everything we do–we sought to incorporate this as a primary element in our branding," Ziemer added. "Our resulting logo pays homage to our organization's history and captures our devotion to elevating the game of soccer in everything we do."

Elements of NorCal's new primary logo:

  • Crest: Traditional soccer logo shape, connecting NorCal to the game worldwide
  • Field: split represents both sides of the soccer field
  • Ball: True to NorCal's commitment to putting the game at the center of everything it does, the ball is the central element on the logo–the ball is also shown in an upwards trajectory, highlighting NorCal's mission to elevating the game
  • Regions: 8 lines represent NorCal's 8 geographic regions
  • Players: 11 lines represent the players on the field

For more information on NorCal Premier Soccer, visit NorCalPremier.com  or connect on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

About NorCal Premier Soccer
Founded in 2004, NorCal Premier Soccer is the leading developmental soccer organization in Northern California. With a membership of over 260 diverse clubs and over 120,000 total competitive and recreational players, NorCal continues to be a driving force behind youth soccer's development in the region. NorCal is committed to elevating the game of soccer through its comprehensive programs—including year-round competitions, NorCal State Cup, a no-cost Player Development Program, and heavily subsidized coach, referee, and club education programs. NorCal Premier Soccer is a California Nonprofit Benefit Corporation.

SOURCE Norcal Premier Soccer

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.