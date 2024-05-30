Norcal SBDC Launches "ProBiz" Program in Partnership with California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and CalChamber

New Initiative to Simplify Contracting and Boost Procurement Opportunities for Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern California Small Business Development Center (Norcal SBDC) is excited to announce the launch of the "ProBiz" program, a collaborative effort with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber). This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge the gap in business procurement by offering comprehensive support to help small businesses acquire procurement contracts in both the public and private sectors.

The ProBiz program, which will provide virtual trainings, in-person supplier diversity events, and no-cost one-on-one technical advising, is designed to simplify the contracting process and create a more inclusive marketplace for businesses of all sizes. The program's launch comes at a crucial time, following the recent passage of Assembly Bill 2019, Equity in State Procurement, highlighting the need for accessible procurement solutions.

"On the heels of the passage of Assembly Bill 2019, this program provides a much-needed marketplace solution for entrepreneurs to grow and expand their business," said Kristin Johnson, Regional Director of the Norcal SBDC. "ProBiz is a needed and necessary solution for businesses of all sizes. That is why we are proud to partner in this pilot program and hope to see it expand statewide," added Jennifer Barrera, CEO of the CalChamber.

The ProBiz program is expected to be particularly beneficial for minority-owned businesses, which often face significant challenges in securing procurement contracts. "Minority-business owners typically struggle the most in finding and acquiring procurement contracts; ProBiz will be especially helpful for those business owners who want to grow their business," said Julian Canete, CEO of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

The announcement of the ProBiz program during California's Small Business Month underscores the importance of providing procurement access to every business in the state. This pilot project will begin in Northern California with the goal of expanding to other SBDC regions across the state later this year.

For more information about the ProBiz program and how it can benefit your business, please visit norcalsbdc.org/ProBiz.

About Norcal SBDC:

The Northern California Small Business Development Center (Norcal SBDC) provides expert consulting, training, and resources to small businesses and entrepreneurs. The SBDC network supports small business growth and economic development across Northern California.

About California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce:

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic-owned businesses throughout the state of California, providing a range of services and advocacy efforts to support minority business owners.

About CalChamber:

The California Chamber of Commerce is the largest broad-based business advocacy group in California, representing more than 14,000 member businesses. CalChamber works to support and advance business-friendly policies and provide resources to businesses of all sizes.

SOURCE Northern California Small Business Development Center