NorCal SBDC receives $350,000 from Wells Fargo in 2nd Year of the Inclusivity Project

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Small Business Development Center is expanding its support for diverse small business via a $350,000 grant from Wells Fargo in support of the Inclusivity Project.

The Inclusivity Project creates collaborations between like-minded organizations to provide no-cost mentorship, advising, workshops, and networking opportunities to diverse small business and the entrepreneurial community. Since 2021, the Inclusivity Project has been instrumental in expanding access, pathways, and assets for diverse small businesses by conducting over 70 workshops, facilitating nearly 500 loans and grants, and cumulatively amassing $16.9 million in capital for more than 700 entrepreneurs.

"Wells Fargo is excited to support programs that enable diverse entrepreneurs to acquire tangible business assets so that they can grow and scale their businesses," said Kären Woodruff, Senior Vice President, Philanthropy and Community Impact at Wells Fargo. "As these businesses expand, they can hire local employees and strengthen our community."

The $350,000 grant is part of Wells Fargo's larger goal of broadening diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business and part of an intentional focus to expand access to the resources needed to start and grow diverse small businesses.

"We are thrilled to gather this remarkable group committed to equitable change," said NorCal SBDC Executive Director Kristin Johnson." The Inclusivity Project's impact goes beyond funding; it's about building connections, boosting confidence, and breaking down barriers for diverse small businesses. We invite everyone to join us in furthering this vital mission."

For more about the Inclusivity Project, visit https://theinclusivityproject.com.

About NorCal SBDC

For over three decades, NorCal SBDC has fostered economic growth across Northern California, serving over 100 communities in 36 counties. As part of America's premier small business assistance network, our 200+ advisors offer comprehensive, no-fee support to established businesses and startups across sectors, including technology, agriculture, professional services, retail, and healthcare. In the past five years, especially during the COVID response and recovery period, our impact has been substantial, creating more than 14,000 new jobs, launching 2,200 new businesses, and mobilizing over $2.4B in business capital. We're dedicated to fostering

