'NorCal Shiba' Gifts Fire-Affected Families with New Companions and Their Pets with Supplies

VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of November 4, 2020, over 9,069 fires have occurred in California, burning over 4 million acres of land and making 2020 the worst wildfire season in recent California history. Thousands of families have lost their homes, jobs, items, and loved ones to the wildfires, and some barely escaped from the flames themselves.

Amongst the profound sense of loss in these communities, NorCal Shiba, a local rehoming service that connects families in Northern California to their dream Shiba Inu puppies, has launched a new campaign to bring home a sense of warmth and joy to these families.

As our economy has been shut-down for the greater part of this year, some households have been struggling to purchase adequate food and supplies for their dogs. NorCal Shiba has partnered with local donors and businesses to donate packages of dog food and deworming medication to families in need of the support.

Although community groups and nonprofits have gathered together to create care packages and operate food donation drives for families, pets are often forgotten during times of tragedy. That means many puppies and dogs are left starving and abandoned.

The tragedy is especially hard for families who have lost their beloved pets, leaving a big void in their hearts and family. When these families decide that they are ready to introduce a new companion into their family, NorCal Shiba connects them to a new Shiba Inu puppy of their choice -- for free. These donations from NorCal Shiba are given with the hope that a new Shiba Inu companion can bring joy and brightness into these families' lives as they look forward towards new days.

Traditionally, the waitlist for a Shiba puppy is up to 1 year with a reputable breeder and it costs over $2,200 for a pure-bred Shiba Inu puppy. With NorCal Shiba's rehoming services, however, the average waitlist time is 2-3 months and with a lower rehoming cost. Potential families interview with the volunteer staff to ensure that each family is adequately equipped to take responsibility for their new family member. In turn, the families can detail their ideal Shiba Inu color, gender, or personality. After a short waiting period, prospective families are able to meet and interact with the puppies until adoption is finalized. Part of the proceeds from all Shiba Inu rehoming go into the organization's dog food and medication drive.

The high popularity of the Shiba Inu breed is because the Shiba Inu is considered one of the cutest breeds in the world. The cute Shiba Inu has an exquisite, fox-like face with delightfully sharp eyes and wide, chubby cheeks.

The whole world is so fascinated by the adorableness of Shiba Inus that you can always find them on the internet through memes, social media posts, and videos. Now, with NorCal Shiba, you can find shibas residing happily in the homes of families who are trying to move on from the tragic aftermath of the wildfires. NorCal Shiba is glad to be a part of their efforts to build a new, hopeful life together with their loved ones.

If you know of a family in need, want to donate to their drive, or you are interested in learning more about the Shiba Inu rehoming process, please contact NorCal Shiba or visit their website.

About NorCal Shiba:

NorCal Shiba is a Shiba Inu rehoming service that is a bridge between families in the Northern California area to their new Shiba Inu puppy or Shiba inu dog. NorCal Shiba works with families and breeders around the country to promote the Shiba Inu breed and provides helpful information to all dog lovers online through their blog. For more information on how to get a Shiba Inu puppy for your family, visit their website and sign up for an interview.

Sherri Tan

Sacramento, CA

(707) 220-3560

