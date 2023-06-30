Norcross Gallery & Studios Announces Citywide Photo Contest--Free to Enter!

ATLANTA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with the Norcross Public Arts Commission, NG&S presents Norcross—Life through the Lens, or Norcross—La vida a través del lente. We invite everyone who is in Norcross during the Fourth of July holiday weekend to take pictures on their cameras or cell phones. Capture the fireworks at Thrasher Park, barbecues and fun times with family and friends, or anything picturesque in the City of Norcross.

"Enter free of charge at our website, norcrossgalleryandstudios.org, with instructions both in English and Spanish," said Gallery Director Anne Hall. "We hope to see 1,000 images to share in exhibitions this fall. We believe everyone in this richly diverse city will enjoy looking for pictures of the people they love and what they love to do celebrating our nation's anniversary."

Our diverse jury, professional photographers Tracey Rice, HGay Allen, and Pablo Andres Rodriquez, will select the top 50 photos for exhibition in our gallery and competition for hundreds of dollars in prizes. Most of the remaining photos will be displayed throughout the city, all during "Artober" from September 14-October 31, 2023. The city will provide ArtMaps to aid viewers looking for pictures.

"Keep your photos family friendly! Make sure if your photograph another artist's work such as a sculpture or mural that your subject is the center of interest," Anne Hall advised.

Sponsors for this project include the NPAC, the City of Norcross, Keller Williams agent April MacManus, Cafe45 South, and private donors. The Gwinnett Creativity Fund provided crucial support with a generous 2023 Project Grant. Members of the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, the Peachtree Corners Photography Club, and the Latino Lions Club of Norcross provided valuable input.

Norcross Gallery & Studios is a recognized 501(c) 3 volunteer organization of artists, promoting Fine Art in the community, offering professional opportunities and creative resources to artists as well as educational events for the public. NG&S invites the public to enjoy more than a dozen exhibitions in our gallery at 116 Carlyle Street, Norcross, 30071 and at several outside venues. Professional artists teach classes and workshops, host figure study sketch sessions, and hold open studios two days a week for members of the community to join in making art.

For more information, contact Anne Hall at 215-715-4307 or [email protected].

SOURCE Norcross Gallery & Studios