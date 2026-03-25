NORD Advances Policy Leadership with Strategic Appointments to Strengthen Rare Disease Advocacy

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) today announced the appointments of Michael J. Beard as Vice President of Federal and Global Public Policy and Cara Tenenbaum, JD, MBA, as Director of Regulatory Affairs, further strengthening the organization's leadership and long-standing commitment to advancing policy on behalf of the rare disease community.

NORD® welcomes Michael J. Beard as Vice President of Federal and Global Public Policy and Cara Tenenbaum JD, MBA, as Director of Regulatory Affairs, further strengthening the organization's leadership in advancing patient-centered policy for the more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases, over half of whom are children. NORD® welcomes Michael J. Beard as Vice President of Federal and Global Public Policy and Cara Tenenbaum JD, MBA, as Director of Regulatory Affairs, further strengthening the organization's leadership in advancing patient-centered policy for the more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases, over half of whom are children.

These appointments build on NORD's sustained investment in policy leadership and reflect a continued focus on advancing coordinated, high-impact strategies across legislative and regulatory priorities, both for individual patients and families and for the hundreds of patient advocacy organizations that rely on NORD as a trusted policy partner.

"This is about continuing to elevate the work we do on behalf of patients, families, and the broader rare disease community," said Pamela Gavin, Chief Executive Officer of NORD. "Many of our member organizations depend on NORD to help bring policy expertise, advocacy infrastructure, and a unified voice to critical issues. Michael and Cara strengthen our ability to support those organizations while driving meaningful progress across the entire ecosystem."

Michael Beard brings more than 20 years of experience across Congress, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the United Nations Foundation. He has led bipartisan policy efforts; coordinated global health strategies across agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and advanced initiatives that have improved health outcomes worldwide. In his role, he will lead NORD's federal and global policy strategy, strengthening engagement with policymakers and partners to advance priorities for patients, families, and the organizations that represent them.

Cara Tenenbaum, JD, MBA, joins NORD as Director of Regulatory Affairs, bringing nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of federal policy, regulatory strategy, and patient advocacy. A former leader at the FDA and a trusted advisor to patient organizations and health innovators, she will lead NORD's regulatory policy efforts, advancing strategies that support the development, approval, and access to safe and effective treatments for people living with rare diseases.

Together, Beard and Tenenbaum will enhance NORD's coordinated approach across legislative and regulatory efforts, ensuring the organization continues to provide expert guidance, advocacy support, and strategic leadership to its member organizations while advancing patient-centered policy solutions.

"NORD is uniquely positioned to lead in this moment," said Beard. "I look forward to working alongside this team to strengthen the organization's impact and to support both patients and the advocacy organizations working on their behalf."

"I'm excited to join NORD and contribute to advancing regulatory approaches that help bring safe and effective treatments to patients more efficiently," said Tenenbaum.

NORD continues to engage closely with government, industry, and the advocacy community, working collaboratively to advance innovation, improve access to care, and strengthen outcomes for the more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases.

About NORD®

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is the leading independent nonprofit organization representing the more than 30 million Americans with rare diseases and supporting hundreds of patient advocacy organizations nationwide. NORD is committed to identifying, treating, and curing rare disorders through programs of education, advocacy, research, and patient services.

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)