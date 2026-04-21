Nord Anglia Education brings the magic of Minecraft to its global family of schools

First international schools group to use Minecraft Education in the classroom.

Immersive learning experiences helping students develop new life skills.

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education today announced a brand new learning initiative with Minecraft Education, the classroom-based version of the online game children know and love.

As the first international schools group to connect students globally in the Minecraft Education world, students are working with their classmates in other Nord Anglia schools to tackle fun, real-world challenges together.

The first immersive challenge is called 'Building Community', created exclusively through Nord Anglia's MIT-NAE STEAM collaboration. In Minecraft Education's shared virtual world, students are designing and constructing new communities using their imagination and teamwork to turn ideas into reality.

Each experience is designed by Nord Anglia's educators to help students:

Apply learning to real-world challenges through fun, creative, immersive projects

Strengthen personal and social skills like teamwork, communication, and empathy

Build digital skills for the future, including problem-solving and coding

Harry Cunningham, Digital Innovation Manager at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Imagine your child working with students in other countries, creating ideas, testing them, and solving problems in real time. At Nord Anglia, we're always designing new ways to make learning even more engaging so our students build the skills they'll need for the future. Our tie-up with Minecraft Education is the best of both worlds because children are learning while they're playing using a game they love."

Real-time collaboration through Global Campus

Students access Minecraft Education through Global Campus, Nord Anglia's digital learning platform, which connects more than 100,000 students worldwide.

Minecraft Education's new dedicated servers allow school projects to evolve over time, so Nord Anglia's students can revisit, refine, and improve their work together in a shared, secure virtual environment where they design, build, and test solutions to real-world challenges.

The first students to take part are from five Nord Anglia schools in the United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador, with more to follow across the education group's global family of schools.

For enquiries

Francesca Milani

Communications Manager

[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 7131 0000

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 2 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

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SOURCE Nord Anglia Education