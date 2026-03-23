Nord Anglia Education schools ranked 'most popular' by leading international education parent guide

Nord Anglia schools ranked No.1 by International Schools Database

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 51 Nord Anglia Education schools around the world have been ranked amongst the 'Most Popular International Schools of 2025' by the International Schools Database. This latest accolade further strengthens Nord Anglia's position as the leading global provider of high-quality international education.

Across Europe, Southeast Asia, China, the Americas, and the Middle East, Nord Anglia's schools were named the most searched-for schools in the online education guide used by parents around the world.

Nord Anglia's schools rated No. 1 in cities around the world:

Numerous Nord Anglia schools were ranked as 'the most popular' in their cities and countries:

In Europe:

In Southeast Asia and China:

In the Americas:

In the Middle East:

Furthermore, 35 Nord Anglia schools ranked within the top 10 in their respective cities and countries, including:

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our schools' impressive rankings speak to what matters most to families: finding a place where their children are supported to learn and thrive. Our personalised approach to learning helps our students grow in confidence, ambition, and global awareness, which is why so many families are searching for our schools."

Why families choose Nord Anglia schools

As well as strong academic outcomes and acceptances into the world's top universities, Nord Anglia's personalised approach supports every student to unlock their potential and develop the essential skills that AI cannot replace, including creativity, critical thinking, confidence, collaboration, and curiosity. These future-ready skills are embedded across learning to ensure students are prepared to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Through collaborations with world-leading institutions such as The Juilliard School, MIT, UNICEF, and IMG Academy, students also gain access to exceptional learning experiences and real-world expertise. Nord Anglia students also benefit from a wide range of international opportunities, from expeditions and cross-school collaborations to global challenges, leadership conferences, and cultural exchanges that broaden horizons and build confidence.

At the heart of Nord Anglia's schools are world-class teachers, who ensure every child excels inside and outside the classroom. Nord Anglia teachers are supported by award-winning professional learning through Nord Anglia University, a range of leadership programmes, and exclusive development opportunities around the world such as access to a Master's in International Education through King's College London.

Explore Nord Anglia's global family of 89 schools.

Media Enquiries:

David Bates

Senior Communications Manager

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About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 2 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

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SOURCE Nord Anglia Education