Nord Anglia Education to discuss metacognitive approaches at ISTELive 24

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Murphy, Senior Professional Development Lead at Nord Anglia Education, will be speaking at ISTELive on Tuesday 25 June, focusing on the integration of metacognitive approaches and technology to boost student achievement.

Aligned with ISTE standards, Murphy's workshop will support educators in using technology to enhance learning and reveal how this combination can help students develop their own learning strategies, reflect on progress, and become agents of their own success.

Murphy will also explore practical approaches to metacognition, demonstrating how educators can combine metacognitive strategies with technology to promote even broader skills development in students.

"At Nord Anglia, our goal is to make these powerful metacognitive strategies accessible and practical for educators to apply in their classrooms," says Murphy. "By combining these approaches across a variety of subject areas, we can deepen learning and enhance student outcomes."

What delegates can expect:

Interactive ideation: Collaborating on a Harvard Project Zero Thinking Routine, participants will explore the concept of metacognition and how it can be applied in the classroom.

Collaborating on a Harvard Project Zero Thinking Routine, participants will explore the concept of metacognition and how it can be applied in the classroom. Introduction to Nord Anglia's Metacognition Research Project in partnership with Boston College : This pioneering research project focuses on metacognitive development and its link to students' academic outcomes and life skills.

This pioneering research project focuses on metacognitive development and its link to students' academic outcomes and life skills. Becoming future-ready: Participants will discuss the skills and global competencies they believe students need for the future and explore how using Harvard Project Zero Thinking Routines and the metacognition goal setting sequence can support in developing those traits.

Participants will discuss the skills and global competencies they believe students need for the future and explore how using Harvard Project Zero Thinking Routines and the metacognition goal setting sequence can support in developing those traits. The Learner Portfolio: A demonstration of Nord Anglia's bespoke reflection platform that visualises students' metacognitive growth.

Emily Murphy is also the host of Nord Anglia's podcast, Learning Explorations, where she talks with some of the most powerful voices in the world of education. Listeners can hear from experts at ISTE, Harvard Project Zero, UCL (University College London), and many more by tuning in.

