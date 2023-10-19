Nord Anglia Education's digital learning platform receives professional learning accreditation for fifth year running

Learning and Performance Institute recognises NAE for the quality of its professional learning.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced it has been awarded formal accreditation for the fifth year running from the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI).



The accreditation from the LPI recognises the quality of Nord Anglia's professional development programme on Nord Anglia University (NAU), its leading digital learning platform.

Nord Anglia achieved a score of 92.5% overall, beating the group's previous record of 85% — measured against metrics tracking its professional learning strategy, continuous improvement, and commitment to quality learning.

Simon Kear, Assistant Director, Online Learning Platforms at Nord Anglia Education, said: "It's a brilliant accolade to be accredited by the LPI for the fifth year running, and is a huge vote of confidence in the investments we've made in developing our world-class professional learning offering. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do at Nord Anglia and NAU really demonstrates this, and we're pleased we've received this recognition."

NAU contains thousands of resources and learning opportunities designed to support the professional development of over 15,000 teaching and non-teaching colleagues, connecting them with their peers across Nord Anglia's global family of 80+ schools.

As well as using artificial intelligence to personalise each user's learning experience, NAU encourages collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing, and career management.

Tasked with continuously raising standards of professionalism within the learning industry, the LPI is a leading authority on workplace Learning & Development. Their mission is to promote, empower and support best practice in workplace learning.

