NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION'S STUDENTS CELEBRATE OUTSTANDING IBDP RESULTS

Average score of 35.1 exceeds global average of 31.9

23.2% of Nord Anglia students achieve 40+ points

33% of Nord Anglia's IBDP schools celebrate a 'perfect 45'

LONDON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education announced today that its students are again celebrating outstanding International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results. This year's results are well above the world average, with 23.2% of Nord Anglia's IBDP students achieving 40 points or more.

Nord Anglia is one of the world's largest providers of the IBDP, with over 1,600 students sitting the IBDP and 42 of its schools offering the programme.

The average IBDP score for Nord Anglia students was 35.1 for the 2021/2022 academic year, far exceeding the global average of 31.9. For the ninth year running, Nord Anglia's students have exceeded the global average.

This year, a third (33%) of Nord Anglia schools offering the IBDP saw students achieve a perfect score of 45 out of 45.

IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCES ACROSS NORD ANGLIA'S SCHOOLS

Across Nord Anglia's schools there were many standout performances. For example:

STUDENTS ACCEPTED INTO THE WORLD'S TOP UNIVERSITIES

This year's outstanding results continue to see one in two Nord Anglia students attending the top 100 universities globally. Nord Anglia's students have secured offers from some of the world's best universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, Stanford University, University of Oxford, Harvard University, and more.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director at Nord Anglia, said: "As always, this year's IB results are testament to our students' hard work and dedication. These results reflect their commitment to learning and we couldn't be prouder of what they've achieved, which now sets them on the path to studying at the world's best universities. This year's exceptional results are all the more impressive given the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years. Our students' resilience and determination has been inspiring.

"It's also a time to celebrate for our talented teachers who've been there every step of the way helping their IBDP students achieve more than they ever imagined possible. We know just how much their support, creativity and inspiration means to our students and their families."

Recognised in more than 100 countries worldwide, the IBDP is one of the most highly regarded international curricula, well known for its breadth and academic rigour, which nurtures a global outlook and prepares students for success at university and in their working lives.

