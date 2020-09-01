Nordco - Shuttlewagon New Dealer Announced - RAKA

"RAKA Material Handling has built a strong reputation by delivering comprehensive equipment solutions to their customers. We're delighted that Shuttlewagon can now contribute to RAKA's continuing legacy and success," said Tom Owen, VP of Distribution at Nordco.

"I am excited about our new dealer relationship with RAKA. We are building a world-class dealer network to provide Shuttlewagon customers with railcar mover equipment sales, rentals, parts and certified service," said Oz Gocmen, VP of Sales at Nordco.

RAKA, formerly known as NMC Material Handling, has been serving the upper Midwest since 1970. As a full-service dealer with a multi-state reach, RAKA provides comprehensive parts and service solutions as well as a complete line of quality new, used, and rental material handling products. RAKA will provide railcar mover sales, rentals, service and parts support backed by Shuttlewagon to customers in their territory with 14 servicing locations.

"We're excited for this opportunity to join the Shuttlewagon network of dealers and we look forward to providing customers with the quality of Shuttlewagon products as well as the service and support they need to keep their operations moving forward," said Jeff Reynolds – RAKA General Manager.

Shuttlewagon has been a leader in the design and production of new and rebuilt mobile railcar movers since 1972, helping industry move safely, efficiently, and on time. No other manufacturer of mobile railcar movers offers such an extensive line-up of diesel and electric railcar movers.

For more information on Shuttlewagon, please visit www.shuttlewagon.com. For press or dealer inquiries, please contact Tom Owen – [email protected]. For more information on RAKA, please visit www.rakagrp.com.

To learn more about Shuttlewagon's industry leading product line and features, visit http://bit.ly/ShuttlewagonRailcarMover.

To stay updated on all of Shuttlewagon's innovations, features, and expanding product line, please follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Shuttlewagon and YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/ShuttlewagonNordco.

SOURCE Shuttlewagon

