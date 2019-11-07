Nordea to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 14 November 2019

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services group Nordea Bank Abp (NDA: FI) based in Helsinki, Finland, today announced that Maria Caneman, Senior Investor Relations Officer will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on 14 November. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: 14 November 2019

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Nov19dbVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

New CEO Frank Vang-Jensen as of September 2019

as of Third quarter results reported on 24 October

Capital markets day held on 25 October with focus on;

New capital and dividend policy



New financial targets



New business plan

About Nordea

Nordea is the leading bank in the Nordic countries and a major European bank. We are proud to be a prominent Nordic retail bank, the number one wholesale bank and the largest private bank, asset manager and life and pensions provider in the Nordic region. Through our four business areas Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale banking and Asset & Wealth Management we serve around 10 million customers. Nordea is a Nordic bank with a global reach, operating in 18 countries worldwide.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

