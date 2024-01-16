Nordian and u-blox bring PointPerfect GNSS correction service to Brazil

Unmatched and affordable high-precision solution in the region.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordian , an Austin, TX technology company providing advanced GNSS hardware solutions and services for the South American market, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technology and services, announced today the expanded coverage of the PointPerfect Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) correction service to Brazil, a promising market for high-precision GNSS applications.

The collaboration between u-blox and Nordian will facilitate precise positioning for a diverse range of applications, in particular high-precision agriculture, but also service robots, machinery automation, micro- mobility, and emerging automotive applications such as lane-accurate navigation and telematics.

PointPerfect delivers centimeter-level accuracy, achieving convergence in seconds with a 99.9% uptime reliability. The broadcast ensures uniform coverage on a continental scale. PointPerfect's recently announced Localized Distribution feature, which uses 90% less data than typical network RTK (Real Time Kinematic) services, significantly reduces user data costs. The combination of a low-bandwidth data stream and flexible service plans provides better value for businesses today and easy scalability for future needs.

"Nordian boasts unparalleled experience in delivering and supporting advanced, centimeter-level GNSS correction services across South America," states Carlos Agusti, Sales Director at Nordian. "Our collaboration with u-blox further accelerates our commitment to pushing the limits of precise positioning technology in South America." Nordian CEO Michael Schramm adds, "Integrating u-blox's PointPerfect service with Nordian's extensive GNSS reference network and regional expertise provides our customers a level of reliability, quality, and affordability unmatched by any other provider in the region."

"Entering the Brazilian market together with Nordian marks a pivotal expansion into South America and represents another step in our strategy to globalize the PointPerfect service. PointPerfect is the ideal solution to address the need for high-precision GNSS technology in applications such as autonomous farming," explains Ari Kuukka, Principal Product Owner, Product Center Services at u-blox.

About Nordian

Nordian is a global leader in advanced GNSS and AI-enhanced positioning hardware solutions and services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nordian owns and operates South America's largest PPP-RTK GNSS reference network, providing reliable, centimeter-level accuracy in seconds for mass market and specialized, high-value applications. ( www.nordian.com )

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com ) Find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter @ublox , Instagram and YouTube

