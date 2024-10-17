Nordic and BeeKeeperAI partner to accelerate AI-driven clinical decision support at the point of care

EHR implementation leader joins forces with leading innovator of privacy-preserving collaboration platform to accelerate real-world impact of clinical decision support systems (CDSS)

RightAI was designed to enable life sciences companies to accelerate the development and deployment of CDSS to enable the right treatment for the right patient at the right time to improve outcomes

Nordic and BeeKeeperAI aim to enable hospitals, health systems, and academic medical centers to more efficiently test, deploy, and monitor clinical decision support at the point of care

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a global health and technology consulting company, and BeeKeeperAI®, Inc. a pioneer in privacy-enhancing, multi-party collaboration software for real-world AI development and deployment, announced today a strategic partnership to bring to market a new real-world, end-to-end RightAI™ solution that is aimed at connecting biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies, healthcare delivery organizations, and physicians in the development, validation, and deployment of AI and machine learning-based CDSS tools that support clinical workflows within electronic health record (EHR) systems. The partnership intends for RightAI to assist physicians with optimizing patient outcomes through the use of native CDSS tools within the EHR and support efforts to identify patients who are optimal candidates for clinical trials.

Precise decision-making at the point of care can be difficult given a variety of factors, such as a patient's unique clinical characteristics, chronic conditions, and the complexities of biological and disease factors. The development of a new standard of care resulting from the collaboration between biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies and healthcare systems can enable new personalized care programs, provide novel therapies, and meet patients' goals for better health. RightAI seeks to offer solutions that enable clinicians to identify these optimal treatment plans for the right patient at the right time. Leveraging the power of data at the point of care from this collaboration can transform care delivery.

"By embracing AI in healthcare, we are transforming how care is delivered and setting a new standard for patient-centered, personalized, and efficient care," said Nordic Chief Medical Officer Craig Joseph, MD. "Our partnership with BeeKeeperAI and the integration of RightAI into the EHR allows us to introduce AI models that create real-world impact and drive better patient outcomes."

Along with the potential both to unlock data insights and enable more precise therapeutic decisions by clinicians, RightAI also intends to accelerate time-to-market for AI developers building CDSSs and other machine learning solutions for healthcare. Biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies offering therapies for complex diseases can leverage RightAI to assist with the development of CDSSs based on real-world data and quickly achieve real-world impacts.

"Together with Nordic, BeeKeeperAI's privacy enhancing platform can address the last mile of AI/machine learning-based CDSS: real-world deployment and ongoing monitoring for performance drift. The ability to develop and deploy solutions in real-world settings enhances and accelerates the impact of CDSS," said Michael Blum, MD, co-founder and chief executive officer at BeeKeeperAI. "Instead of taking years to achieve impact, RightAI will enable CDSS to impact patient outcomes in a matter of months from the start of development to impact. This acceleration will enable life-changing therapies to reach patients more quickly, fulfilling the promise of healthcare AI."

Dr. Joseph added, "Following the guiding principles of clinical decision support, RightAI brings the right information to the right provider in the right format through the right channels at the right time to help clinicians improve the precision of their treatment decisions for their patients."

The partnership continues Nordic and BeeKeeperAI's leadership in the healthcare AI space. Nordic is a comprehensive delivery partner of BeeKeeperAI's EscrowAI™, a privacy-enhancing collaboration platform for trustworthy and responsible AI that enables data controllers to maintain control and protect the privacy of their real-world patient data and developers to responsibly develop and deploy AI into the EHR and clinical workflows.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our team of 3,300+ professionals bring decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. The Nordic global team, including its Canadian arm Healthtech, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

About BeeKeeperAI

BeeKeeperAI is a pioneer in privacy-enhancing technologies, leveraging Trusted Execution Environments with confidential computing for the development and deployment of AI in healthcare and other regulated data industries. BeeKeeperAI is accelerating the broader availability of AI-powered solutions that will help to redefine the future of healthcare and commerce. Learn more at BeeKeeperAI.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain information herein contains forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Although forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based upon reasonable assumptions by management of both companies, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from those anticipated in such statements.

