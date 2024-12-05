Nordic and Benevolence Health partner to support healthcare organizations with new CMS TEAM bundled payment model

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today a partnership with Benevolence Health, a leading architect of value-based care solutions, to support hospitals required to participate in the new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM).

TEAM is a mandatory, episode-based, alternative payment model launching in January 2026. Select acute care hospitals will be required to participate and coordinate care for people with traditional Medicare undergoing one of the surgical procedures included in the model. Impacted hospitals will be required to assume responsibility for the cost and quality of care from surgery through the first 30 days after the Medicare beneficiary leaves the hospital. The goal of the model is to reduce fragmented care and deliver a better patient experience.

To coincide with the launch, Nordic will provide services to address the mandatory CMS bundled payment program. Hospital performance will be measured on Medicare FFS spending and performance on quality measures. Nordic's offering, in partnership with Benevolence Health, will include a complimentary assessment to help health systems identify potential challenges and areas for improvement. The assessment will include an impact analysis to understand the effects of the latest model, gap assessment to identify areas that need improvement, and a readiness checklist to ensure hospitals are fully prepared for the changes.

"We know hospitals are seeking to maintain their momentum in value-based care, and we stand ready to help them navigate TEAM changes through real-world experience across the entire healthcare journey from access and opening the digital front door to system and workflow optimization, enterprise care management, revenue cycle improvement and more," said Katherine Sager, chief consulting officer at Nordic. "Through our work with the Benevolence Health team, we'll deliver on the roadmap to TEAM program success and help healthcare organizations achieve the vision of TEAM."

The new partnership brings significant opportunity to hospitals and health systems to take a strategic and clinically driven approach to comply with the TEAM program while leveraging investments in digital tools and optimizing clinician, physician, and patient journeys.

"The TEAM model represents a pivotal shift in healthcare delivery, and our experience managing episodes of care gives us unique insights into successful implementation. True healthcare transformation goes beyond program compliance," said Karen Joswick, CEO of Benevolence Health. "With Nordic, we're architecting patient journeys that meet TEAM program standards and setting new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in healthcare delivery."

Healthcare organizations can expect program changes associated with the entire care model for each procedure, including evolving patient engagement strategies that prioritize patient comfort and recovery, revenue cycle implications, and performance measurement needs to ensure compliance with this mandatory program. TEAM participants can contact Nordic to receive a gap assessment and roadmap recommendations.

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our team of 3,300+ professionals bring decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. The Nordic global team, including its Canadian arm Healthtech, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

About Benevolence Health

Benevolence Health brings deep expertise in CMS innovation programs, bundled payment models, and clinical transformation initiatives, working alongside clients to enhance care delivery, optimize operations, and implement value-based solutions. Learn more at BenevolenceHealthAdvisors.com.

