Nordic Appoints Alicia Harkness as CEO

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a global health technology and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Alicia Harkness as CEO effective June 15.

Harkness will lead Nordic as the organization continues advancing as healthcare's trusted, strategic partner, helping organizations leverage the power of their technology to navigate complex clinical, operational, and business demands.

Alicia Harkness, CEO, Nordic

"Harkness is the right leader to guide Nordic into its next phase of growth," said Jason Szczuka, chairman of the board of directors, Nordic. "She brings the client focus, strategic perspective, and industry experience needed to build on Nordic's strong foundation and move the business forward. The board has full confidence in her appointment and in the entire Nordic team as they focus on helping care teams solve pressing challenges, strengthen operations, and improve outcomes for patients and communities."

Harkness arrives with more than 20 years of leadership experience across the public, commercial, and nonprofit sectors. As a founding partner of Guidehouse, Harkness led the development of the Global Health business, scaling the segment into one of the firm's leading enterprise areas within six years.

She has built integrated portfolios spanning advisory, technology, and managed services, partnering closely with executive leadership teams to shape strategy, guide investment priorities, and drive innovation which will bring a depth of experience that aligns with Nordic's direction and focus.

"Nordic stands apart as an organization being solely focused on healthcare, but it's the team and their commitment to the communities they serve that sets it apart," said Alicia Harkness, CEO, Nordic. "I'm excited to be joining at a time when there is a clear opportunity ahead. My focus is on serving our clients, supporting our people, and investing in work that strengthens teams at the center of patient care."

"Harkness understands what clients need today and where the market is heading," said Steve Eckert, chief growth officer, Nordic. "That combination is critical as we continue to grow. We are confident in her leadership, and the impact she will have across the business."

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting partner focused on healthcare delivery and the systems that support it. With deep clinical, operational, and technical expertise, Nordic works alongside hospital and health system leaders to solve complex challenges, strengthen performance, and prepare care teams for what's next. By pairing strategic insight with hands-on execution, Nordic enables clients to drive greater value from their enterprise technologies and advance the care experience for patients and practitioners. Learn more at nordicglobal.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Whaley, Nordic

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SOURCE Nordic Consulting