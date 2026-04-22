Survey by Nordic Finds Managed Services Have Moved From Backup Support to Core Health IT Strategy

Research reveals a shift in how health systems are redesigning their IT operating models, and a divide in how urban and rural providers perceive the trend.

MADISON, Wis., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic® today released new survey findings showing that application managed services (AMS) have crossed an important threshold in healthcare IT: no longer viewed primarily as backup support for short-staffed teams, AMS is increasingly a core part of how health systems run IT operations. According to the survey, 61% of healthcare IT leaders say outsourced managed services are now a central part of IT strategy rather than a supplemental one, reflecting a broader market shift as health systems contend with rising Epic complexity, tighter margins, and growing demands around modernization, interoperability, analytics, and performance.

The findings are based on a Nordic-led survey conducted in 2026 of healthcare CIOs and IT leaders using Epic Application Management Services. Data was obtained through an online survey conducted by Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG) on its research platform.

For Nordic, the findings point to a meaningful change in the mindset of healthcare leaders. Rather than treating managed services as a temporary staffing fix, many organizations are now using AMS to create a more sustainable operating model — one that helps preserve governance, data stability and performance, and internal capacity as technology environments become harder to manage. "Healthcare organizations are realizing they cannot do everything at once," said Steve Eckert, Chief Growth Officer at Nordic. "The story is no longer about outsourcing to support a health IT team that is short-staffed. It is about creating the capacity to focus on priorities that will define the next phase of healthcare performance."

The survey also found that AMS adoption in healthcare is not one-size-fits-all. Instead, it is increasingly split across two distinct approaches shaped by market context. Among urban organizations, about 70% of respondents say managed services are central to IT strategy, compared with just 43% of rural organizations. The difference suggests that while adoption is growing broadly, organizations in different settings are not buying AMS for the same reasons. That divide offers a more nuanced picture of the AMS market. "Health systems are no longer evaluating AMS through the same lens," said Tabitha Lieberman, SVP of Global Application & Data Analytics Delivery for Nordic. "For some organizations, it is a strategic lever to accelerate transformation. For others, it is a way to build resilience and bridge workforce gaps in day-to-day operations."

For urban and larger health systems, AMS is now viewed as a strategic lever tied to optimization, analytics, integration, governance dashboards, compliance, and innovation. These organizations are less focused on whether a vendor can simply cover tickets and more focused on whether a partner can help improve the platform and support long-term transformation. By contrast, rural and community providers tend to frame AMS in more operational terms. Their top asks center on faster response times, better documentation, more stable assigned resources, after-hours support, and additional training. In those settings, managed services are more often seen as a resilience tool — a dependable extension of the team that helps organizations manage staffing constraints and maintain continuity.

Across all provider segments, another theme remained consistent and highlights how healthcare continues to approach outsourcing differently than many other industries. Lieberman adds, "While different organizations may seek different solutions, the common thread is that leaders want a model that strengthens performance without sacrificing visibility, accountability, or trust." Organizations want stronger oversight into how outsourced services are run, given the impacts on provider efficiency and patient care. The survey comments show that open communication, status transparency, proactive support, and clear ownership boundaries are common expectations across health systems regardless of geography or size.

Taken together, the findings suggest the healthcare managed services market is maturing. As provider organizations pursue AI readiness, workflow improvement, data modernization, and broader digital transformation, AMS is increasingly being judged not as an isolated workforce augmentation decision but as part of the strategic IT operating model itself. That is a shift that Nordic sees accelerating across the market.

To learn more about Nordic and the survey findings, visit NordicGlobal.com.

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting partner focused on healthcare delivery and the systems that support it. With deep expertise across clinical, operational, and technical dimensions, Nordic works alongside healthcare organizations to solve complex technology and business challenges, strengthen performance, and support care teams as they look ahead. By pairing strategic insight with hands-on execution, Nordic enables clients to drive greater value from their enterprise technologies and advance care delivery. Learn more at nordicglobal.com.

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Rebecca Whaley, Nordic

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SOURCE Nordic Consulting