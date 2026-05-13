Nordic wins 2026 Swaay.Health award for health IT blog of the year

MADISON, Wis., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a global health technology and consulting firm, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 Swaay.Health Award for Health IT Blog of the Year.

Nordic was recognized for its ongoing thought leadership and educational blog content that explores the realities healthcare organizations face as they plan, implement, and sustain digital health initiatives.

"The content we share is driven by a team that stays closely connected to the realities our clients and partners face every day," said Steve Eckert, chief growth officer, Nordic. "Our goal has always been to share perspectives that reflect what health systems are experiencing and support leaders as they navigate priorities within their organizations."

Nordic's blog covers topics including clinical and operational improvement, managed services, data strategy, and technology optimization, guiding healthcare leaders in making informed decisions that strengthen stability and efficiency across healthcare systems.

The Swaay.Health Awards celebrate excellence and creativity in healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience advocacy nationwide. The award was presented within a highly competitive field of nominees.

"At a time when marketing and patient experience budgets are being cut, it's more important than ever for us to highlight the incredibly talented people, teams, content, and campaigns in healthcare that stood out over the past twelve months," said Colin Hung, editor in chief at Swaay.Health. "Winning a Swaay.Health Award is no small feat. We received hundreds of high-quality nominations. This year's winners were truly the best of the best."

"Swaay.Health has always been about lifting each other up," explained John Lynn, founder of Swaay.Health. "We feel it is our duty to share the good work being done by others so that we can all learn. The 2026 winners are inspiring. They are not letting the economic uncertainty hold them back. We need more of that!"

To learn more about Nordic's award-winning blog content, visit nordicglobal.com.

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting partner focused on healthcare delivery and the systems that support it. With deep expertise across clinical, operational, and technical dimensions, Nordic works alongside healthcare organizations to solve complex technology and business challenges, strengthen performance, and support care teams as they look ahead. By pairing strategic insight with hands-on execution, Nordic enables clients to drive greater value from their enterprise technologies and advance care delivery. Learn more at nordicglobal.com.

About Swaay.Health

Swaay.Health helps build a brighter healthcare future by inspiring those who want to create it. Through the power of stories and positivity, we bring together a community of healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience professionals. Swaay.Health covers the trends, challenges, news, expert insights, and technologies that the healthcare marketing community needs to know. For more information, visit swaay.health.

Media Contact

Rebecca Whaley, Nordic

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SOURCE Nordic Consulting