Nordic Capital makes majority investment in ActiveViam, provider of advanced analytics for financial institutions

The investment is made in partnership with ActiveViam's founders and management to support and accelerate continued high-growth and expansion

Nordic Capital, a leading investor in banking software, will leverage its long-standing expertise and experience from accelerating digitization of the financial services industry

The aim is to realize ActiveViam's potential of improving the ever-growing needs of financial institutions' regulatory compliance and real-time monitoring — as well as deep historical analysis — of performance, risk management and financial planning

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital announced today it has acquired a majority stake in ActiveViam to support its next phase of growth. The investment is made in close partnership with ActiveViam's founders and management who will invest alongside Nordic Capital.

ActiveViam is a leading provider of advanced analytics and decision-making solutions for financial institutions, including risk analytics and regulatory compliance software. The technology is purpose-built, scalable and handles massive datasets in sub-seconds. Founded in 2005 by industry experts, ActiveViam understands the data analytics faced by financial institutions across trading desks, risk and compliance, and its track differentiated core technology outperforms horizontal data aggregation and analytics tools.

ActiveViam serves a wide range of financial services organizations: Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks, hedge funds, asset managers, exchanges and regulators. The Company has lined up an extensive group of technology, system integrator, go-to-market and OEM partners, including Google, Accenture, AWS, Deloitte, ClickHouse, S&P Global, Snowflake, and Wolters Kluwer.

Financial analytics is a $10.4 billion addressable market growing at 13 percent a year, according to L.E.K. Consulting. Market drivers include continuous regulatory change, a focus on automation of manual processes, and an increasing need for a unified view of data spread across the fragmented IT ecosystem typical for large financial institutions.

As an experienced investor in the banking software sector, Nordic Capital aims to leverage its extensive expertise to scale the continued high organic growth of ActiveViam, by investing in the organization, driving continued excellence in R&D and new products, and by supporting partnerships and M&A.

Emil Anderson, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors, said: "We are impressed by the ActiveViam team and what they have achieved: they empower financial organizations to reduce risk and increase revenue by making better decisions, faster. Forty percent of Tier 1 banks worldwide work with ActiveViam technology, and the company has an especially strong footprint in Europe and North America. With Nordic Capital's prior experience in banking software, network of senior advisors, and internal operations resources, Nordic Capital is well positioned to support ActiveViam in its next stage of growth. Nordic Capital is excited about partnering with the founders and management to continue the company's remarkable growth journey."

Kathy Perrotte, CEO and Co-Founder, ActiveViam, said, "Nordic Capital's investment is a great opportunity for ActiveViam and great news for our clients, partners and employees. As a large and respected private equity investor, Nordic Capital deploys its significant operational expertise, strategic capabilities and inventive approach to accelerate the growth of the technology leaders it invests in. Nordic Capital recognizes the power, speed and flexibility of the technology our team has created for our financial services clients, and we look forward to their support as we make further advancements and explore acquisition opportunities."

Nordic Capital has over 30 years' experience of accelerating growth of innovative technology companies and is set to leverage its deep sub-sector and operational knowledge to create value and further boost the Company's ambitious growth plans. As a leading specialized Technology & Payments investor globally, Nordic Capital has to date made 29 technology investments in companies with an aggregate enterprise value of close to EUR 24 billion.

As part of the transaction, Guidepost Growth Equity, which first invested in ActiveViam in 2019, will sell all its shares.

Raymond James was the exclusive financial advisor to ActiveViam on this transaction, and Broadhaven acted as financial advisor to Nordic Capital.

The parties have agreed that the terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. The transaction was completed on February 27, 2024.

About ActiveViam

ActiveViam is a pure player specializing in risk data analytics for the financial services sector, one of the fastest moving and most regulated industries. The Company has approximately 160 employees across offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt. ActiveViam has pioneered the use of high-performance analytics in finance, helping the largest investment banks, asset managers and hedge funds make better decisions, explain results with confidence, and simulate the impact of their decisions. ActiveViam's mission is to deliver train-of-thought analysis on terabytes of data in the most cost-effective way so its customers can explain their results with confidence and model the scenarios that will optimize their business. For more information please visit: www.activeviam.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 23 billion in 140 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors."

Media contacts:

Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud

Communications Manager, Nordic Capital Advisors

Tel: +46 8 440 50 50

e-mail: [email protected]

US media contact - Brunswick Group

[email protected]

ActiveViam

Erica Fidel

Vice President, Marketing

Tel: +1 646 688 4442

e-mail: [email protected]

Hilary Condit

Communications Consultant

Tel: +1 914 886 5027

[email protected]

