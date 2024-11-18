Nordic Capital to acquire Anaqua, a leading global Intellectual Property Management solutions provider

Nordic Capital has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of a controlling interest in Anaqua from its existing shareholders led by Astorg

A strategic investment focused on driving the continued growth of one of the world's leading Intellectual Property Management software platforms, serving the largest and most innovative organisations

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital, an experienced private equity investor in Technology & Payments globally, has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of Anaqua from Astorg. Anaqua is a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, trusted by nearly half of the top 100 U.S patent holders, leading global brands, and numerous law firms worldwide. This acquisition would support Anaqua's global expansion and strengthen its market position by continuing to invest in its best-in-class software platform and enhancing its operational capabilities.



Anaqua's differentiated solution integrates best-practice workflows, data analytics, foreign filings, and patent and trademark renewal payments into a single, mission critical software platform. This platform offers a unique end-to-end value proposition to streamline operations, inform strategy and empower decision-making around customers' valuable IP portfolios.



"Nordic Capital shares our vision of a software-led IP management platform, making them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth. Their deep sector experience, successful history of investing in software companies and vast global network would help us continue to transform the IP management industry," commented Bob Romeo, CEO at Anaqua. "Nordic Capital would enable us to accelerate our global expansion, enhance our technology-driven solutions and drive operational excellence, all of which is for the ultimate benefit of our clients," added Justin Crotty, COO at Anaqua.



Anaqua was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the US, Europe and Asia. Today, driven by more than 800 employees globally, Anaqua has grown into a leader in IP SaaS solutions. Its scalable cloud platform helps thousands of blue-chip corporate and law firm clients, including Nvidia, Honda, and IBM, to elevate innovation and IP management from asset protection to strategic advantage.



"Nordic Capital has closely followed Anaqua's impressive progress and would be pleased to invest in a leader in IP management and innovation technology. This partnership would align with our commitment to supporting companies that drive industry transformation and would fit perfectly with Nordic Capital's technology investment strategy. We look forward to supporting Anaqua in its next phase of growth, helping them to expand their global footprint further and establishing the leading IP management platform for innovation-driven industries," commented Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology & Payments, at Nordic Capital Advisors.



Nordic Capital has over 20 years of experience accelerating the growth of innovative technology companies and would be set to leverage its deep sub-sector and operational knowledge to create value and boost Anaqua's ambitious plans. It has made 33 technology investments in companies with an aggregate enterprise value of circa EUR 26 billion, including ArisGlobal, Inovalon, Macrobond, Regnology, Trustly and Zafin. Nordic Capital also has a long history of investing in partnerships with owners, founders and management.



In recent years, the global IP landscape has been significantly influenced by advancements in technology and the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making. Increasingly relevant trends in the space include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in IP management, the rise of big data analytics and the need for robust IP protection frameworks. Anaqua is at the forefront of these trends, offering a comprehensive platform to streamline IP operations and enhance strategic decision-making. By addressing the complexities of IP management with fully-integrated solutions, Anaqua is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of companies worldwide and drive the future of the industry.



The financial terms of the transaction are confidential as agreed upon by all parties. Relevant staff representatives are being consulted as per applicable laws and, subject to approval from the relevant regulatory and antitrust authorities, closing could occur by Q1 2025. William Blair acted as financial advisor to Nordic Capital. Arma Partners and Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisors and Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor to Astorg and Anaqua on this transaction.

