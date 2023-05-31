Nordic Consulates General join forces for NYC Pride under #Nordics4Equality

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For this year's NYC Pride, the Nordic countries are once again uniting for the participation in and around the historic celebration of equality, LGBTQIA+ rights and the commemoration of the Stonewall Uprising of 1969.

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are coming together for the 2023 Pride here in New York City. The five countries will march in the parade to highlight their longstanding commitment to a future without discrimination. Equal rights have continuously been a focus area for the Nordic countries. According to Asher & Lyric's 2023 ranking, they are all among the safest countries to visit for LGBTQIA+ travellers (Sweden - #2; Norway – #5; Denmark – #8; Iceland – #12; Finland – #22).

But that does not mean that all goals have been reached. The work continues around the Nordics, and each country has reached mile stones in past years that bring them pride.

Denmark to focus on the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ children and youth

In August, the Danish government launched a new action plan with focus on the well-being of LGBTQIA+ children and young people, including 39 new initiatives including work against hate crimes and global engagement. "We need to acknowledge that families come in many different forms and we need to insist that LGBTQIA+ people have the same opportunities and can thrive like everyone else," said the Danish Minister for Equality at the time, Trine Bramsen.

Finland removes barriers for trans persons to change legal gender

At the start of 2023, Finland passed a new, progressive law that significantly lowers the barriers for trans persons to change their legal gender. The Act on Legal Recognition of Gender passed with a large majority in the Finnish Parliament and means that transgender persons over 18 can change their legal gender by a process of self-declaration. The citizens' initiative on marriage equality for same-sex couples became the first citizens' initiative in Finland to be granted approval and to result in legislative change. The law on marriage equality for same-sex couples took effect in Finland on March 1st, 2017.

Iceland changes law around gender autonomy and the labor market

Same-sex marriage has been legal since 2010 and same-sex couples have been entitled to adopt since 2006. Jóhanna Sigurdardóttir, Iceland's Prime Minister 2009-2013 was the world's first openly gay head of government. The government prioritises action on LGBTQIA+ rights in its foreign policy.

Sweden voted #1 safest country by LGBTQIA+ travel community

Sweden has been voted as the number one safest country to travel to as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. This is due to the country's progressive laws, policies, and attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ individuals, as well as its efforts to promote LGBTQIA+ rights and safety. In Sweden, same-sex marriage has been legal since 2009, and same-sex couples have the same adoption rights as opposite-sex couples. Sweden also allows transgender individuals to legally change their gender without undergoing medical treatment or surgical procedures and provides access to hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries.

Norway launches action plan on Gender and Sexual Diversity

Norway's participation this year's Pride's holds an extra special meaning as it follows the brutal terrorist attack that took place 25 June 2022 on an LGBTQIA+ bar in the capital of Oslo leading to the local Pride parade being cancelled. However, this aggression only strengthens the Norwegian and Nordic commitment to openness and equality for all sexual and gender orientations and expressions. In February, the Norwegian Government's Action Plan for Gender and Sexual Diversity was launched with 49 measures aimed at securing the rights and quality of life for LGBTQIA+ people and to increase recognition of gender and sexual diversity.

Strength in Solidarity – Scandinavian events throughout Pride month

The 2023 theme for the NYC Pride "Strength in Solidarity" feels especially apt for the year following the attack in Norway. The Nordic focus on pride and solidarity in New York also extends beyond the March.

1 June, the Swedish Consulate General and NYC Parks host a screening of Prejudice and Pride: Swedish Queer Film (2022) in McCarren Park, a rainbow-colored roller coaster ride through a stunning collection of films. From Maurtiz Stiller's filming of the world's first gay romance in 1916 to the exciting new wave of Scandinavian transgender cinema, along with all the highs and lows of the century long struggle for queer liberation.

At the historic Christopher Park, an audio installation brings the stories from the Stonewall uprising to life through George Segal's Gay Liberation statues. The Talking Statues project is based on a Danish concept, launching in New York 11 June.

On June 21-25, the AllTogether Clubhouse, an exhibition co-curated by The Community, presents a new curation of artworks from the Tom of Finland Foundation's permanent collection. The exhibition space will be activated daily through an extensive programming of talks, screenings, performances, and concerts, connecting generations of New York queer scene over the past decades.

