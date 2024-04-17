Nordic Consulting Announces Retirement of CEO Jim Costanzo, Appoints Don Hodgson as Next Leader

MADISON, Wis., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today CEO Jim Costanzo will retire this summer. Nordic's current US president, Don Hodgson, will serve as the next leader of the organization.

Costanzo joined Nordic in 2019 as its CEO, leading the company through rapid expansion into a global organization and supporting its healthcare clients' end-to-end technology needs. Under his leadership, Nordic grew to more than 3,300 employees around the globe and expanded its service offerings from an Epic staff augmentation provider to serve as clients' strategic advisory and managed services partner as their own businesses evolve. In this role, Costanzo oversaw the acquisition of organizations that now form Nordic's Europe, ERP Services, and Federal business lines, as well as an investment in Fortified Health Security.

"It has been an incredible five years of growth for our organization, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished, even in the midst of a global pandemic and the rapid industry evolution that followed," said Costanzo. "We have developed a strong plan to further drive modernization in the healthcare industry, and while I won't be leading Nordic day-to-day, I am looking forward to seeing how Nordic will drive further innovation and award-winning service for our clients under Don's leadership. I have been fortunate to know Don for three decades, and his expertise is all about transformation – something our industry is experiencing right now."

For the last year, Hodgson has served as Nordic's US President, overseeing work performance and delivery in the United States. Prior to joining Nordic, Hodgson spent two decades at EY, last serving as its National Health Transformation Leader, responsible for transitioning its health practice from a regional model to a national one. With more than three decades of experience in the consulting industry, Hodgson has a deep understanding of the unique needs of payer and provider spaces, as well as how digital and technological solutions can make businesses more effective and efficient in their operations.

"While there will be big shoes to fill in Jim's wake, he has set Nordic up on a strong path forward. With a culture deeply focused on its Maxims and our shared mission to connect people, data, and technology for a healthier world, I continue to be impressed by the work we're able to collectively accomplish around the globe in support of our clients," said Hodgson. "Healthcare organizations are seeking a partner that can help modernize their operations and advance clinical efficiency so they can focus on delivering the best patient care. I'm looking forward to leading the important work Nordic is doing to deliver transformative solutions for our clients."

Nordic is an award-winning health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its wholly owned family of companies support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

