Nordic Consulting hires Lauren Verdery as senior vice president of Brand, Marketing and Communications.

Verdery comes to Nordic from EY, where she held multiple senior marketing positions during her tenure. Most recently, Verdery oversaw Brand for Americas Consulting. In addition to her global branding prowess, Lauren brings a wealth of marketing leadership experience to her role. She built and led integrated marketing teams for Healthcare and the Government and Public Sector.

"I am very pleased to be joining Nordic, especially at such a critical time in healthcare," Verdery said. "With healthcare leaders facing numerous challenges related to the pandemic, Nordic is well positioned to help them recover and lay the foundation for a better future. I look forward to reaching those leaders at hospitals and healthcare systems around the globe who will most benefit from our teams' deep knowledge, experience, and insights."

During her tenure at EY, Verdery helped the firm expand its presence and build relationships with leaders of organizations in need of consulting services around the world. She also volunteered to serve on the leadership team that launched the firm's U.S. Veterans Network to advocate for training, hiring, and supporting those who have served in the military and their families.

"We're thrilled to have Lauren join Nordic," EVP of Client Partnerships Michelle Lichte said. "Her healthcare marketing experience and knowledge of global branding is unmatched. I have no doubt she will help us continue to deliver successful outcomes for our clients – both domestically and abroad."

While Verdery led marketing for EY's Healthcare Advisory business, she worked alongside Nordic's CEO Jim Costanzo, who served as the Americas Healthcare Advisory leader at EY at the time.

"I'm so excited to welcome Lauren to Nordic," said Costanzo. "When I worked with her at EY, I witnessed firsthand her strong work ethic and drive to help her teams achieve their performance objectives. She will be a tremendous asset to Nordic, our global partners, and our clients, as we look to the future of serving the needs of healthcare leaders everywhere."

Prior to her tenure at EY, Verdery was appointed twice by the George W. Bush administration, serving as a special advisor at the U.S. Export-Import Bank and as the first director of communications for the United States Citizenship & Immigration Services under the Department of Homeland Security. She's also held a wide range of high-profile communications and advertising positions – from the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and the 2000 presidential campaign to working on the Nike account for Wieden & Kennedy.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic Consulting is a global healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations transitioning to the future. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of consulting companies, Bails & Associates, Healthtech Consultants, and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 550 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com .

