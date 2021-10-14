Nordic Consulting launches state-of-the-art security operations center

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, an award-winning global health and technology consulting company, opened its new security operations center (SOC) at its global headquarters in Madison, WI. Operated by a veteran team of cybersecurity professionals with industry experience from military, public, and private sector service, Nordic's new state-of-the-art SOC is armed with cutting edge, cloud-enabled technology and is designed to reduce cybersecurity threats across the global Nordic enterprise.

Nordic's SOC is operated by a seasoned team of cybersecurity professionals and is armed with cutting edge, cloud-enabled technology.

Cybersecurity risks continue to be top of mind for many healthcare organizations. Healthcare companies represent prime targets for phishing and ransomware attacks, with research showing that healthcare records can be valued at $1,000 or more per record depending on the richness of the personal data they contain.

"Creating a SOC is a key step in building resilience in the Nordic enterprise and helps enhance the security posture of Nordic," said Jeff Buss, chief information officer at Nordic. "We have a responsibility to ensure the security of our data, and it is at the core of everything we do. Building a world-class SOC illustrates Nordic's commitment to security. Our new SOC allows for a centralized team, equipped with advanced technologies, to efficiently and effectively respond to any cyber-related event or incident."

The opening of Nordic's SOC coincides with the beginning of Cybersecurity Awareness Month which helps raise awareness of the critical role cybersecurity plays in our ever-evolving digital world.



About Nordic

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,500 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman, support more than 500 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale.

Media Contact

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

Related Links

www.nordicwi.com

