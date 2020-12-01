Nordic Cosmetics Top-Selling Foreign CBD Brand in China

In September 2020, Nordic Cosmetics became the first foreign CBD brand invited to launch a flagship store on Tmall, Alibaba's business-to-consumer online retail platform, offering a portfolio of nine Nordic Cosmetics' premium CBD skincare products directly to Chinese consumers.

Nordic Cosmetics is the first CBD brand exclusively distributed by Asia Horizon in China, the world's largest e-commerce marketplace. Asia Horizon is partnering with leading Western brands to provide early access to Chinese consumers that are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of CBD. Tony Shan, the Head of Tmall Global for the Americas notes that while CBD "is much newer in China… it's also gaining a lot of interest, in terms of that ingredient and the efficacy of these products."

Asia Horizon CEO Brian Sheng commented: "The initial reception to Nordic Cosmetics products by Chinese consumers is in-line with our expectations that consumers in the world's largest skincare market are eager to try innovative CBD products. Launching a robust, localized marketing and branding campaign has helped us become the top selling foreign brand, a notable milestone which validates our first-mover efforts bringing quality CBD products to China. We look forward to continuing to work with Nordic and other top CBD brands to build a robust Chinese CBD market."

Nordic Cosmetics CEO Dannie Hansen added: "We're pleased that Chinese consumers have responded positively to our unique and innovative skincare products and delighted to be the top-selling foreign CBD brand in China. We are eager to continue our partnership with Asia Horizon and to grow our business in China and across Asia."

About Asia Horizon :

Asia Horizon is building Asia's first global cannabinoid licensed producer as the first and only US company to secure a license from the Chinese government to process CBD from hemp in China. The company is developing a large-scale low-cost EU-GMP-compliant production facility to supply cannabinoids for a growing global market and providing early-mover entrance to the nascent domestic Chinese market for cannabinoid products. For more information, including a free 50-page white paper on the emerging Chinese cannabinoid industry, please visit: www.asiahorizongroup.com

About Nordic Cosmetics:

Nordic Cosmetics is the cosmetics-focused subsidiary of Nordic Oil, the market leader in Europe's CBD market with more than 250,000 customers for its wide range of CBD products including oils, topicals, concentrates, e-liquids, and pet products. As one of the most innovative and experienced CBD brands in Europe, Nordic offers an extensive range of products and continuously pushes the barriers of CBD usage. For more information please visit: www.nordicoil.com

