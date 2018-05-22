Nordic Data Center Construction Market 2018-2023: Growth in Customer Base for Colocation Providers and Managed Service Providers

The Nordic data center construction market size is expected to reach revenues of around $6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% 2018-2023.

The Nordic data center construction market is driven by the development of hyperscale facilities spanning over 200,000 square feet and rack power density of up to 40kW. The deployment of modular facilities integrated power and cooling components into containment solutions or rack-level modular solutions will transform the Nordic data center construction market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the Nordic data center construction market by product, distribution channel, material, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the Nordic data center construction market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the Nordic data center construction market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Growth of Internet

7.2 Electricity Prices

7.3 Submarine Cable

7.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increased Demand for Cloud Computing

8.1.2 Growth in Customer Base for Colocation Providers and Managed Service Providers

8.1.3 Availability of Renewable Energy Sources

8.1.4 Free Cooling Facilitates Operating Data Centers at Low PUE

8.1.5 Tax Incentives and Availability of Land for Development

8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

8.2.2 Procurement Cost of Efficient Infrastructure

8.2.3 Physical Security Constraints

8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Popularity of District Heating Concept

8.3.2 Growing Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

8.3.3 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Center Facilities

8.3.4 Rising Modular Data Center Deployment

8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends



9 Data Center Construction Market in Nordic

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Market by Infrastructure Type

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market in Nordic by Electrical Infrastructure

10.3 Market in Nordic by Mechanical Infrastructure

10.4 Market in Nordic by General Construction



11 Market by Electrical Infrastructure

11.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

11.2 Generators

11.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

11.4 Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

11.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure



12 Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Cooling Systems

12.3 Racks

12.4 Other Infrastructure

13 Market by Cooling Systems

13.1 CRAC and CRAH Units

13.2 Chiller Units

13.3 Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

13.4 Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

13.5 Other Cooling Units



14 Market By Cooling Technique

14.1 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

14.2 Water-Based Cooling Techniques



15 Market by General Construction

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Installation and commissioning Services

15.3 Building Design

15.4 Physical Security

15.5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



16 Data Center Construction Market by Countries

16.1 Site Selection Criteria Analysis By Countries



17 Denmark

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Market by Type of Construction



18 Finland

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Market by Type of Construction



19 Iceland

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Market by Type of Construction



20 Norway

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Market by Type of Construction



21 Sweden

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Market by Type of Construction



22 Competitive Scenario

22.1 Electrical Infrastructure

22.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

22.3 General Construction



23 Key Data Center Infrastructure Providers

23.1 ABB

23.2 Eaton

23.3 Rittal

23.4 Schneider Electric

23.5 STULZ

23.6 Vertiv



24 Key Data Center Construction Contractors

24.1 AECOM

24.2 DPR Construction

24.3 HDR Architecture

24.4 MACE Group

24.5 Mercury Engineering

24.6 NCC

24.7 Skanska



25 Other Prominent Infrastructure Providers

25.1 Airedale Air Conditioning

25.2 Alfa Laval

25.3 Caterpillar

25.4 Condair Group

25.5 Cummins

25.6 General Electric (GE)

25.7 HP Enterprise (HPE)

25.8 Huawei

25.9 MTU ONSITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

25.10 Socomec

25.11 Systemair AB

25.12 Swegon



26 Other Prominent Construction Contractors

26.1 Arup Group

26.2 AFEC International

26.3 Bravida

26.4 COWI

26.5 Dornan

26.6 Enaco

26.7 Etix Everywhere

26.8 Flex Enclosure

26.9 Granlund

26.10 MTH Group

26.11 Ramboll

26.12 Royal HaskoningDHV

26.13 SRV Group

26.14 Sweco



27 Report Summary

27.1 Key Takeaways

27.2 Strategic Recommendations

27.3 Qualitative Summary

27.4 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fptrzc/nordic_data?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-data-center-construction-market-2018-2023-growth-in-customer-base-for-colocation-providers-and-managed-service-providers-300652773.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

