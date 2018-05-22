Nordic Data Center Construction Market 2018-2023: Growth in Customer Base for Colocation Providers and Managed Service Providers

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nordic Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nordic data center construction market size is expected to reach revenues of around $6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% 2018-2023.
The Nordic data center construction market is driven by the development of hyperscale facilities spanning over 200,000 square feet and rack power density of up to 40kW. The deployment of modular facilities integrated power and cooling components into containment solutions or rack-level modular solutions will transform the Nordic data center construction market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the Nordic data center construction market by product, distribution channel, material, and geography.
The report considers the present scenario of the Nordic data center construction market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the Nordic data center construction market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Growth of Internet
7.2 Electricity Prices
7.3 Submarine Cable
7.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Increased Demand for Cloud Computing
8.1.2 Growth in Customer Base for Colocation Providers and Managed Service Providers
8.1.3 Availability of Renewable Energy Sources
8.1.4 Free Cooling Facilitates Operating Data Centers at Low PUE
8.1.5 Tax Incentives and Availability of Land for Development
8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce
8.2.2 Procurement Cost of Efficient Infrastructure
8.2.3 Physical Security Constraints
8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Increasing Popularity of District Heating Concept
8.3.2 Growing Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
8.3.3 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Center Facilities
8.3.4 Rising Modular Data Center Deployment
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Data Center Construction Market in Nordic
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10 Market by Infrastructure Type
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market in Nordic by Electrical Infrastructure
10.3 Market in Nordic by Mechanical Infrastructure
10.4 Market in Nordic by General Construction
11 Market by Electrical Infrastructure
11.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
11.2 Generators
11.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
11.4 Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)
11.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure
12 Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Cooling Systems
12.3 Racks
12.4 Other Infrastructure
13 Market by Cooling Systems
13.1 CRAC and CRAH Units
13.2 Chiller Units
13.3 Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers
13.4 Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
13.5 Other Cooling Units
14 Market By Cooling Technique
14.1 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
14.2 Water-Based Cooling Techniques
15 Market by General Construction
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Installation and commissioning Services
15.3 Building Design
15.4 Physical Security
15.5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
16 Data Center Construction Market by Countries
16.1 Site Selection Criteria Analysis By Countries
17 Denmark
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Market by Type of Construction
18 Finland
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Market by Type of Construction
19 Iceland
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Market by Type of Construction
20 Norway
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Market by Type of Construction
21 Sweden
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Market by Type of Construction
22 Competitive Scenario
22.1 Electrical Infrastructure
22.2 Mechanical Infrastructure
22.3 General Construction
23 Key Data Center Infrastructure Providers
23.1 ABB
23.2 Eaton
23.3 Rittal
23.4 Schneider Electric
23.5 STULZ
23.6 Vertiv
24 Key Data Center Construction Contractors
24.1 AECOM
24.2 DPR Construction
24.3 HDR Architecture
24.4 MACE Group
24.5 Mercury Engineering
24.6 NCC
24.7 Skanska
25 Other Prominent Infrastructure Providers
25.1 Airedale Air Conditioning
25.2 Alfa Laval
25.3 Caterpillar
25.4 Condair Group
25.5 Cummins
25.6 General Electric (GE)
25.7 HP Enterprise (HPE)
25.8 Huawei
25.9 MTU ONSITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
25.10 Socomec
25.11 Systemair AB
25.12 Swegon
26 Other Prominent Construction Contractors
26.1 Arup Group
26.2 AFEC International
26.3 Bravida
26.4 COWI
26.5 Dornan
26.6 Enaco
26.7 Etix Everywhere
26.8 Flex Enclosure
26.9 Granlund
26.10 MTH Group
26.11 Ramboll
26.12 Royal HaskoningDHV
26.13 SRV Group
26.14 Sweco
27 Report Summary
27.1 Key Takeaways
27.2 Strategic Recommendations
27.3 Qualitative Summary
27.4 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fptrzc/nordic_data?w=5
