Nordic Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - Growing Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

The Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2024. The availability of land to develop data centers is an active driver for the growth of the Nordic data center market.



Hyperscale operators and colocation providers are establishing data centers in the Nordic region to the decrease the electricity cost. Hydro and wind powers are the major renewable energy sources in the Nordic region. Strong support from the local government and energy producers is a significant boost for the operators in the region. The operators are also procuring renewable energy.



Nordic Data Center Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography. The use of lithium-ion UPS systems will continue to grow among data center operators in the region as they help to reduce the OPEX through low maintenance cost.



Vendors are continually coming up with innovative UPS solutions that increase efficiency and reduce cost. Large and mega datacenters in Nordic are likely to procure UPS systems of over 750 kVA, whereas small and medium facilities are installing UPS systems with less than 500 kVA capacity.The adoption of generators in the Nordic data center market is likely to decline during the forecast period as the popularity of carbon-neutral facilities is growing.



To facilitate free cooling in data centers, the use of direct/indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers will continue to grow in the Nordic region. The Nordic data center market is likely to witness the adoption of Open 19 rack architecture and related IT infrastructure designs. It is expected that 42U and 48U racks will be major revenue contributors to the Nordic data center market.



The market for CRAC and CRAH units in the Nordic data center market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period as several data centers are installing direct evaporative coolers, which do not use CRAC or CRAH systems. The chiller market in the Nordic region is expected to be low due to the extensive use of free cooling systems. Further, the adoption of free cooling chillers with smart technology is growing as they enable operations based on outside temperatures and use limited water for cooling.



Although the Nordic region has a strong presence of infrastructure vendors, the dependency on engineering firms that operate at the regional or global level is high in the market. The increase in the investment in hyperscale facilities in the Nordic region is likely to generate the demand for local engineering expertise. Further, the increase in greenfield facilities will generate high revenue for installation and commission service providers in the Nordic region.



The Nordic data center market by Tier I and Tier II is expected to decline during the forecast period. However, Tier III facilities are likely to grow during the forecast period in the Nordic region. Denmark and Norway have five and six facilities, respectively, which are certified by the Uptime Institute. Many operators are expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in the rack power density and critical applications. Nordic countries are witnessing increased hyperscale investments from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and AWS.



Key Vendor Analysis



The Nordic data center market is witnessing steady growth, with the high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has evolved over the years with multiple innovations focused on reducing power and water consumption and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.



Moreover, the Nordic data center market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories: electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Hyperscale data centers are likely to adopt lithium-ion batteries, natural gas generators, and intelligent PDUs during the forecast period. Infrastructure vendors are expected to offer innovative products during the forecast period, especially those products that help to reduce power wastage and improve efficiency.



Companies Profiled



Key Data Center Construction Contractors



Aecom

DPR Construction

HDR Architecture

MACE Group

Mercury Engineering

NCC

Skanska

Key Data Center Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Vertiv

Key Data Center Investors



Amazon Web Service

Equinix

Facebook

Hydro66

Interxion

Microsoft

Other Prominent Construction Contractors



Arup Group

AFEC International

Bravida

COWI

Dornan

Enaco

Etix Everywhere

Flexenclosure

Granlund

Kirby Group

MTH Group

Ramboll

Red Engineering

Royal Haskoningdhv

SRV Group

SWECO

Other Prominent Infrastructure Providers



Airedale Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

General Electric (GE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HUAWEI

MTU Onsite Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Socomec

Systemair AB

Swegon

Legrand

KINOLT (EURO-DIESEL)

Other Prominent Data Center Investors



Advania Data Centers

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange Group)

Digiplex

Fortlax

Multigrid

TIETO

