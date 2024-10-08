Nordic divests federal portion of S&P Consultants; strengthens focus on Oracle Health practice

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a global health and technology management consulting firm, announced today the divestiture of its federal line of business conducted through S&P Consultants, to its original founder, Andy Splitz. This strategic decision allows Nordic to further refine its focus on delivering exceptional Oracle Health (formerly Cerner) solutions to the commercial market, maintaining a robust commitment to helping clients evaluate their strategy, improve their performance, and execute improvement plans.

Nordic acquired S&P Consultants in 2021 to expand its Oracle services capabilities and since then has integrated its operations into Nordic. The S&P Consultants brand was restructured to focus on federal government work. Nordic has continued to grow its Oracle Health offering in the commercial space and integrated the InTegrity™ methodology, a unique adaptive framework that facilitates successful deployment. The divestiture of S&P Consultants, focused on the federal government space, enables Nordic to concentrate on expanding its commercial Oracle Health practice, which has continued to grow, and providing exceptional value to healthcare organizations around the globe.

Paul Slaughter, Nordic chief operating officer, said, "We're excited for Andy Splitz to own and lead the S&P federal business, and we wish his team continued success. At the same time, Nordic's commitment to our Oracle Health clients has never been stronger. By retaining Oracle consulting talent and the InTegrity™ methodology, we are in a strong position to build for the future. Our focus remains on helping healthcare organizations leverage their Oracle Health investments to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and navigate the complexities of today's healthcare landscape."

Splitz and S&P Consultants are positioned to serve as a key resource to prime IT contractors for federal projects across a wide spectrum of applications and services.

"We are looking forward to bringing our expertise and methodologies into federal contracts where seasoned senior-level resources can have an immediate and strategic impact," Splitz said. "We will always value and honor our heritage alongside the partnership with Nordic which includes many great relationships built over the past three years."

Nordic will continue to deliver its full range of Oracle Health services, including strategic advisory, implementation and optimization, staffing, and managed services, leveraging the strength of its experienced team of IT experts and clinicians. The divestiture reinforces Nordic's ongoing strategy of aligning its services with the areas of greatest impact and opportunity, while continuing to deliver transformational results for healthcare organizations.

