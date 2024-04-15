Nordic Energy welcomes new Vice President of Commercial Sales

OAKBROOK, Ill., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Energy is pleased to welcome Russell Williams as Vice President of Commercial Sales, effective April 15. Williams comes to Nordic with 14 years of experience in the energy industry. Williams' most recent position was Sales Director with Energy Harbor in Houston, where he significantly contributed to a large growth in sales.

"We look forward to Russell leading our commercial sales team with his strong results-driven background," said Nordic Energy CEO Jim Deering.

Williams will be responsible for the commercial sales functions, as well as building and expanding agent/broker relationships. He will be based in Houston.

Nordic Energy Services, LLC is an independently owned, Chicago-based, alternative retail electric and gas supplier. Nordic supplies energy and provides related services to commercial and residential customers behind 65 utilities.

SOURCE Nordic Energy Services, LLC