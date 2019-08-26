Nordic Enterprises See SDN as a Route to Cost Savings, New Automation

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavia is a promising market for advanced network technologies, including software-defined networking, as many industries there are considering SD-WAN to manage bandwidth in a more cost-effective way, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Nordics Report finds enterprises looking for ways to automate their networks, and many industries in the region — including retail, financial services and manufacturing — considering SD-WAN and related SDN technologies.

"Telecom service providers, original equipment manufacturers and system integrators serving the Nordic market are accelerating their efforts to help enterprise customers modernize their networks, bring down costs, optimize maintenance and maximize efficiency," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG North Europe. "The number of providers in this space is increasing rapidly because of the potential for SDN to prioritize enterprise applications on the network, fix technical bugs and provide self-managed bandwidth."

While existing managed LAN and WAN services, multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and related technologies still form the backbone of enterprise installed bases, the networking technology market in the Nordic countries is rapidly changing, the report says. Enterprises are embracing SDN, SD-WAN, network function virtualization (NFV) and related technologies.

Nordic enterprises are moving toward the SDN umbrella of technologies and services for several reasons, the report says. Customers are attracted to the promise of autonomous networks that enable managed service providers to continuously learn about customer requirements and respond in real time. Automated networks also support auto-scaling and auto-healing, the report says.

In addition, SDN technologies allow enterprise networks to be integrated with predictive analysis engines that provide real-time insights to help network engineers identify problems before they affect network operations.

Many providers of networking products and services are involved in SDN-related pilot projects and are regularly converting them to production-level deployments, the report says. Many networking vendors are embracing SDN products as a way to improve their positioning in the marketplace.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Nordics Report evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across seven quadrants: Managed WAN Services; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation); SD-WAN Equipment and Services (DIY); SDN Security Services; SD Network Technologies (Core), and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge).

The report names IBM and Orange Business Services as leaders in all seven quadrants, while Wipro is a leader in five. HCL and T-Systems are named as leaders in four quadrants, and Cisco, Infosys, TCS and Telenor are leaders in three. The report names Dell EMC and Ericsson as leaders in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from T-Systems and Wipro.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Nordics Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

