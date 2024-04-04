Nordic EV Summit 2024: Sungrow showcases its Innovative Charging Solutions to Support EV Charging Infrastructure in the Nordics

Sungrow Charging Europe is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Partner at the upcoming Nordic EV Summit 2024, in Oslo, Norway ( 4-5 April 2024 ).

( ). At Sungrow's Booth, attendees will have the opportunity to experience innovative charging solutions with a focus on reliable EV charging.

Customers learn about IDC30E's long service lifetime thanks to its innovative maintenance-free design.

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Charging Europe is excited to announce its participation as a Gold Partner at the highly anticipated Nordic EV Summit 2024, taking place on April 4th-5th at NOVA SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway. The event is organized by The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association and will convene leading innovators, policymakers, and stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) industry to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in sustainable transportation.

Sungrow EV Chargers

Sungrow Charging Europe will utilize a dedicated space at the event, located at Booth B04-14. There, attendees can look forward to experiencing firsthand cutting-edge EV Charging solutions. These include AC and DC charging stations, such as the AC22E-01, within the combo hybrid solution, including a PV inverter and a battery by Sungrow (SHT x SBR), providing a fully sustainable residential EV charging ecosystem. Moreover, the DC chargers, IDC30E, and IDC180E, with their unique proven protection classes IP65 and C5, ideally for semi-public and public EV charging applications, fully showcase the innovative and at the same time efficient and sustainable approach of Sungrow Charging Europe.

More specifically, the IDC30E offers an attractive Total-Cost-of-Ownership model (TCO) thanks to IP65 protection and C5 anti-corrosion. Also, the standard warranty of three years and an optional product warranty of up to 10 years further support to maximise ROI for investors and CPOs due to its Innovative design without additional filter mat making enjoy maintenance-free charging stations.

"We are actively supporting the Nordic EV Summit 2024 as a Gold Partner and will showcase solutions to support the residential, semi-public and public charging infrastructure in the region," said Robert von Wahl, Director of Sungrow Charging Europe. "This summit serves as a pivotal platform for industry leaders to collaborate and drive forward the adoption of electric vehicles. Sungrow is committed to providing innovative charging solutions that accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. We consider our participation as an opportunity to exchange ideas, foster innovation, and drive positive change in the EV ecosystem, with clients, associations and journalists."

Nordic countries are well known for having a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, also by encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. This is perfectly aligned with the mission of Sungrow, Clean power for all, and the development of innovative and efficient solutions towards this goal. Sungrow Charging Europe benefits from its European R&D department to adapt its charging solutions to European customer requirements and market demands and support charging infrastructure in the Nordics and across the European region.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS supplier with over 515 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESSs for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com

