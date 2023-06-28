Nordic Nanovector - Appointment of Alf Bjørseth as CEO

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made earlier today by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company"), where the Company announced, among other things, that the annual general meeting had elected new board members to the board of directors, including electing former interim CFO & CEO Ludvik Sandnes as new chairman.

Against this background, the board of directors of Nordic Nanovector has today appointed Mr. Alf Bjørnseth as new chief executive officer of Nordic Nanovector. The appointment will be effective as of today. Under Mr. Bjørnseth's employment agreement with the Company, his remuneration comprises of a cash compensation whereby at least half of the cash compensation shall be converted into restricted share units ("RSU's") in the Company. The number of RSUs to be granted by the board of directors to Mr. Bjørnseth shall be determined based on the average trading price of the Company's shares over the 10 days up to and including 27 June 2023.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

