Nordic Nanovector - Notice of Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023

News provided by

Nordic Nanovector

07 Jun, 2023, 08:58 ET

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA will be held on 28 June 2023, at 14:00 hours CEST at Advokatfirmaet CLP, Sommerrogata 13-15, 0255 Oslo. The full notice is attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to [email protected] no later than 26 June 2023, 16:00 CEST. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
Cell: +47 907 43 017
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

Also from this source

Nordic Nanovector - Notice of Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023

Nordic Nanovector announces agreement to acquire Thor Medical, an emerging producer of alpha-emitters for radiopharmaceuticals to treat cancer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.