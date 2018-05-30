Nordic Nanovector: Rainer Boehm, MD Elected to Board of Directors

Mr Boehm is an oncology expert with nearly 30 years' product development, commercial and corporate development experience working at Novartis, where since 2014 he has held the role of Chief Commercial & Medical Affairs Officer of Novartis Pharma (Switzerland). He has also held various other senior roles regionally and globally within the Oncology and Pharmaceutical divisions, including Executive Vice President, North America of Novartis Oncology in the US from 2005-2010.

During his tenure at Novartis, Mr Boehm oversaw the commercial launches of various oncology brands in the US and globally including Femara®, Zometa®, Glivec®, among others.

Mr Boehm is a member of the Board of Directors at Cellectis SA and Humanigen Inc.

He has a medical degree from the University of Ulm in Germany, and a Master of Business Administration from Schiller University in France.

Ludvik Sandnes, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector, comments: "The Board is very pleased to welcome Rainer as a member. We are sure that his extensive experience in oncology and commercialisation will be invaluable with regards to the future development of the Company."

Rainer Boehm added: "I am excited to join the Board and provide strategic input as the Company progresses its lead candidate through clinical development towards commercialisation. Betalutin® could provide an important treatment option for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients and I look forward to working with the Board and the management through this important stage of development for the Company."

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg,

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow

David Dible

Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

