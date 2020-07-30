Nordic Nanovector Announces EU Patent Granted Covering the Use of Alpha37

OSLO, Norway, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) is pleased to announce the grant of an EU patent covering the use of Alpha37 for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Alpha37 is an investigational radioimmunoconjugate developed by Nordic Nanovector in collaboration with Orano Med comprising a proprietary chimeric CD37-targeting antibody conjugated to the alpha-particle generating radionuclide lead-212.

Alpha37 has completed preclinical development, during which it demonstrated promising immunogenicity, biodistribution and targeted tumour-cell killing results in preclinical lymphoma and leukaemia models. Preclinical data presented at international cancer congresses during the past year have shown that a single injection of Alpha37 is well-tolerated and produces a promising anti-cancer effect and subsequent improvement on survival in preclinical models of CD37-positive CLL and NHL.

Jostein Dahle, CSO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "We are pleased to receive this patent protection for Alpha37 in the European Union. We view Alpha37 as a complementary candidate to Betalutin® based on its differentiated therapeutic profile and potential to treat CLL and NHL. Our preclinical Alpha37 programme represent a pipeline asset that leverages our strong expertise in radioimmunoconjugates."

EU patent no. 3272364, which is entitled "Chimeric Therapeutic Antibodies" will be active until 2032 with the option of prolonging for five 5 additional years.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-announces-eu-patent-granted-covering-the-use-of-alpha37,c3161352

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector