Nordic Nanovector Announces Focus on Advancing PARADIGME and Actions to Extend Cash Runway into 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) today announces a number of initiatives to speed up recruitment into its pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial with Betalutin® in advanced follicular lymphoma (FL) as well as to extend its cash runway into 2021. A webcast will take place on Thursday 2 April at 10:00 am CET. Details below.

At the time of the Q4 results in February, the company noted that it would, under its new management, critically assess the current strategy and clinical trial operations.

Following this assessment several key development decisions have been made:

Streamlined strategy with all resources focused on PARADIGME - all other clinical trials to be suspended following completion of the current cohorts and all investments in pre-clinical assets to be halted

Request type C meeting with FDA to amend the current PARADIGME protocol

Intend to broaden PARADIGME's inclusion criteria to increase rate of recruitment.

We have recently seen a slowdown in recruitment into the PARADIGME study due to measures taken by many governments in respons to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the need for hospitals to prioritise resources on treating infected patients.

In parallel, several cost savings initiatives are being implemented to extend the Company's cash runway into 2021:

Reduction in staffing levels by approximately 20% to be completed by end April

Consolidating several staff functions and closing offices

Resources focused on core clinical operations and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls)

Phased investment in CMC and pre-commercialisation activities with some spending moved into 2021

The company will provide a further update on PARADIGME when it has received and reviewed the feedback from its discussions with the FDA. Nordic Nanovector still plans a rolling submission for Betalutin® with FDA once it has the top line data from the PARADIGME trial.

Commenting on today's announcement, Lars Nieba, Interim CEO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "The actions that we have announced today are designed to significantly improve patient recruitment into our pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial with Betalutin® and to extend our cash runway into 2021. We are confident that the changes we are making will enable us to deliver the key clinical data needed to support a planned US filing with Betalutin® in a timely manner. I look forward to keeping you updated on our progress."

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

