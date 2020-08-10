Nordic Nanovector Appoints Dr Christine Wilkinson Blanc as Chief Medical Officer

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that Dr Christine Wilkinson Blanc has been appointed Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect. Dr Wilkinson Blanc is a seasoned pharmaceutical physician with broad experience in oncology and haematology with both large pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies. She has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has led multiple clinical studies across all phases for a wide range of indications.

Dr Wilkinson Blanc joins us through her relationship with Weatherden, a specialist clinical development consulting and execution company. She has been Medical Director of Phi-Medics for 10 years, during which time she has provided clinical development consultancy services across oncology and haematology to pharma and biotech companies. The clients she has supported include Roche, Pierre Fabre, Innate Pharma, IPSEN and Antisoma. She was also the Chief Medical Officer of Psioxus Therapeutics between 2013 and 2016.

Prior to this, Dr Wilkinson Blanc was Medical Director in Oncology for a number of companies including Ariad Pharma, Roche, GE Healthcare and Aventis.

Dr Wilkinson Blanc gained her medical qualification, as well as a specialisation in Medical Biology, at the Universities of medicine of Lille and Lyon, France.

Dr Wilkinson Blanc will work with Dr Dominic Smethurst, Nordic Nanovector's current Interim CMO for a short period to ensure a smooth handover of activities.

Lars Nieba, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to thank Dominic his dedication and valuable contributions to the advancement of the Company. I am very pleased that Christine has joined Nordic Nanovector as CMO. Her vast experience in clinical development, particularly in oncology and haematology, will be invaluable as we focus our resources and energy on completing the PARADIGME study."

Dr Christine Wilkinson Blanc said: "I am excited to be joining Nordic Nanovector as it works to ensure the completion of PARADIGME in a timely fashion. Betalutin® is an exciting one-time treatment which has shown very promising efficacy data in advanced follicular lymphoma. With a clear development path following the recent successful Interim Analysis, I am looking forward to making an important contribution to bring this novel drug candidate to this fragile patient population, which is clearly in need of much improved treatment options."

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-appoints-dr-christine-wilkinson-blanc-as-chief-medical-officer,c3166075

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector