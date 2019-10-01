Nordic Nanovector Appoints Dr Gabriele Elbl as Vice President Global Regulatory Affairs

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces the appointment of Dr Gabriele Elbl as Vice President Global Regulatory Affairs. Dr Elbl is a pharmacist with more than 20 years' experience working in small and large pharmaceutical companies and at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). She brings expertise in all regulatory aspects of pharmaceutical development and submission procedures for biologicals and small molecules in Europe and in the US with focus on oncology and haematologic malignancies.

Dr Elbl will join Nordic Nanovector on 1 November 2019 from Mundipharma EDO, where she was Global Head of Regulatory Affairs Oncology. Prior to this she held senior leadership roles in global regulatory affairs at MorphoSys, Wilex and Sanofi-Winthrop (part of Sanofi).

Dr. Elbl is a German citizen and holds a Ph.D. from the Institute of Pharmaceutical Biology from the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich, Germany.

Eduardo Bravo, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Gabriele is an important hire for Nordic Nanovector, bringing significant valuable expertise to the senior management team. She will play a pivotal role in refining and executing our regulatory strategy for Betalutin® in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. We are pleased to welcome Gabriele to the team."

Gabriele Elbl commented: "I am delighted to join Nordic Nanovector at this important time as we look to accelerate the preparations for the regulatory filings for Betalutin®, both in the US and Europe. As a single administration treatment, this novel targeted radioimmunotherapy offers a clearly differentiated therapy option for patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and making a contribution to Nordic Nanovector during this exciting phase of its development."

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-appoints-dr-gabriele-elbl-as-vice-president-global-regulatory-affairs,c2921883

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector