Nordic Nanovector ASA - Results for the First Quarter 2018

Tone Kvåle, CFO and Interim CEO, commented: "We have been focusing our efforts, since the beginning of the year, on getting PARADIGME approved and started. While our progress with the start-up of this pivotal study has been encouraging, we saw reason in April to announce adjustments to the timelines for its duration and are now targeting the first data read-out from the study in the first half of 2020.

"We remain convinced of the significant potential of Betalutin® based on the promising clinical data generated to-date. We also believe that PARADIGME provides a robust trial design to generate the data needed to support our regulatory and commercialisation strategy for Betalutin® to become an important new treatment option for 3L FL patients."

Operational Highlights Q1'18

Start-up activities ongoing for pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial investigating Betalutin® as a potential new treatment for patients with third-line relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL)

o As at May 29th, 23 sites in 8 countries are open for enrolment

Malene Brondberg appointed as Vice President, IR and Corporate Communications

Events after Q1'18

Luigi Costa stepped down as CEO

o Tone Kvåle appointed as Interim CEO in addition to existing role as CFO

o Search for new CEO underway

PARADIGME timelines revised with first results targeted for 1H 2020 (previously 2H 2019)

o Start-up activities and site initiations progressing

Clinical development of Humalutin® postponed for the foreseeable future as resources are re-focused on PARADIGME and the Betalutin® development programme

Financial Highlights Q1 '18

(Figures in brackets = same period 2017 unless otherwise stated)

Revenues in the first quarter 2018 amounted to NOK 0 ( NOK 0.1 million ).

( ). Total operating expenses for the quarter were NOK 82.3 million ( NOK 65.8 million ).

o Research and development (preclinical, clinical, medical affairs, regulatory and CMC activities) expenses accounted for 76.2 % of total operating expenses in the first quarter 2018 (72.2 %).

Operating loss for the quarter was NOK 82.3 million (loss of NOK 65.7 million ).

(loss of ). Comprehensive loss for the quarter was NOK 90.7 million (loss of NOK 55.8 million ).

(loss of ). Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2018 amounted to NOK 641.5 million , down from NOK 756.6 million at the end of 31 December 2017 .

Outlook

Nordic Nanovector aspires to become a leader in the field of targeted therapies for haematological cancers by developing, manufacturing and commercialising innovative therapies to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

Betalutin®, the company's most advanced product candidate, has a highly differentiated, competitive, clinical profile for R/R FL, based on the promising results from the LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2a clinical study. The company's pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial with Betalutin® in 3L R/R FL is underway with initial data read-outs from the study targeted for 1H 2020 and subsequent filing in 2020 for marketing approval.

Nordic Nanovector intends to maximize the value of Betalutin® across other stages of FL, NHL and other haematological cancer indications.

The company is confident that Betalutin® could become an attractive and convenient therapeutic option, which, based on detailed market research, has the potential to be commercially successful.

Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach data read-out from PARADIGME in 1H 2020.

