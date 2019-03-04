Nordic Nanovector ASA - Final Result of the Repair Offering

OSLO, Norway, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 20 February 2019 where Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announced the commencement of a repair offering of up to 777,777 shares with a par value of NOK 0.20 each (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 45.00 per Offer Share (the "Repair Offering").

The subscription period in the Repair Offering expired at 16:30 hours (CET) today, 6 March 2019. By the expiry of the subscription period, 69,051 Offer Shares were subscribed for and will be allocated to investors having subscribed for the Offer Shares.

Notification of allocated Offer Shares in the Repair Offering and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be set out in a separate letter to each subscriber, which is expected to be mailed tomorrow morning, 7 March 2019. The payment date for the Offer Shares is on 8 March 2019. The Offer Shares are expected to be delivered and listed on or about 12 March 2019 following registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following delivery of the Offer Shares, the share capital of the Company will be NOK 10,934,042.20, divided on 54,670,211 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as manager in the Repair Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm acted as legal advisor to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to section 3.2 of the continuing obligations for listed companies.

