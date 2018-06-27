Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increased Share Capital Following Exercise of Employee Share Options

Following exercise of the 41,246 free-standing warrants, the Company's registered share capital was increased by NOK 8,249.2 through issuance of 41,246 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, against payment of a total subscription price of NOK 1,196,603. Following the share capital increase the Company has a share capital of NOK 9,817,129.6 divided on 49,085,648 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

