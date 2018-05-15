Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2018 Results Presentation and Webcast

First Quarter 2018 Results Presentation and Webcast

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30 am CEST on 30 May at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: NYLAND

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2018 from 7:00 am CEST the same day.

Results presentation in Norwegian

As announced in April, a separate presentation of the results in Norwegian, to be hosted by Nordic Nanovector's CFO and Interim CEO, and its VP IR & Corporate Communications, will take place on Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 8:30 am CEST at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: VIPPETANGEN

To attend the meeting please email - ir@nordicnanovector.com

The presentation will NOT be recorded as a webcast

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg,

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

