OSLO, Norway, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Luigi Costa has today, 5 April 2018, purchased 10,000 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 43.56 per share. Following this transaction, Luigi Costa owns 91,115 shares in the Company and holds 965,171 options and related warrants.
This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
CONTACT:
Malene Brondberg, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: + 44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider,c2488450
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider-300625108.html
SOURCE Nordic Nanovector
Share this article