Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

News provided by

Nordic Nanovector

11:07 ET

OSLO, Norway, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Luigi Costa has today, 5 April 2018, purchased 10,000 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 43.56 per share. Following this transaction, Luigi Costa owns 91,115 shares in the Company and holds 965,171 options and related warrants.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Malene Brondberg, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: + 44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider,c2488450

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider-300625108.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

Also from this source

Apr 04, 2018, 16:32 ET Nordic Nanovector Provides Update on the PARADIGME Clinical Trial

Apr 04, 2018, 15:54 ET Nordic Nanovector Announces that Luigi Costa Will Step Down as...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

News provided by

Nordic Nanovector

11:07 ET