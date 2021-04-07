Nordic Nanovector ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA will be held on 28 April 2021, at 14:00 hours CEST at Kjelsåsveien 168 B 0884 Oslo. The full notice with appendices and the recommendation from the Nomination Committee are attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by email to [email protected] no later than 26 April 2021, 16:00 CEST. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through VPS Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-on-28-april-2021,c3320974

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3320974/1398193.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3320974/b6852c9fccd4448c.pdf NANOV - Guidelines for executive remuneration https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3320974/9e53ee7426e3be23.pdf NANOV - Proposed resolutions for AGM 2021 English https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3320974/a4c844521f22aa65.pdf NANOV - Recommondation of the nomination committee 2021

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector