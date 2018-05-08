Nordic Nanovector ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 30 May 2018

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank AB (publ), Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by email to nis@nordea.com no later than 28 May 2018, 16:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

