Nordic Nanovector board member resigns
Nordic Nanovector
Jan 19, 2023, 16:08 ET
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board member Eddie Berglund has informed the board that he will resign from the board with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, Interim CEO and CFO of Nordic Nanovector
+ 44 7561 431 762
[email protected]
International Media: Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
+44 203 928 6900
[email protected]
SOURCE Nordic Nanovector
