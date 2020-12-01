Nordic Nanovector completes patient enrolment into Phase 1 trial of Betalutin® in Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it has completed enrolment into the LYMRIT 37-05 Phase 1 clinical trial of Betalutin® (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

Eighteen DLBCL patients were enrolled into the trial at clinical trial sites in the US and Europe and were dosed with three escalating treatment doses of Betalutin® (10MBq/kg, 15MBq/kg and 20MBq/kg). A preliminary data readout is expected in H1'2021.

As announced in April 2020, LYMRIT 37-05 will be paused pending analysis of these data, which is expected to inform plans for the further development of Betalutin® in R/R DLBCL.

Nordic Nanovector's primary focus is the timely completion of the pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial of Betalutin® in 3rd-line follicular lymphoma (3L FL).

Christine Wilkinson Blanc, Chief Medical Officer of Nordic Nanovector, said: "The completion of recruitment into this dose-finding study in patients with DLBCL is an important milestone. DLBCL remains a significant indication with a large unmet medical need. The data analysis from this trial will form the basis of our considerations for the further development of Betalutin® in DLBCL and more broadly across non-Hodgkin's lymphoma."

The LYMRIT 37-05 study is a Phase 1 open-label, single-arm, dose-escalation study in DLBCL designed to determine the dose to be recommended for further studies in DLBCL and assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile and preliminary anti-tumour activity of a single administration of Betalutin®. More information on this study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02658968).

DLBCL is an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) that accounts for 30% of all NHL cases1,2. The number of diagnosed incident cases of DLBCL in the seven major markets (US, key five European markets and Japan) was 64,172 in 2018 and is expected to grow to 74,927 in 20283.

Approximately 40% of DLBCL patients relapse after first-line combination treatment with rituximab and chemotherapy. These patients have few therapeutic options, with high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) achieving long-term remissions in only a minority of patients4. Relapsed DLBCL therefore remains a serious unmet medical need.

References

Siegel R, Miller K and Jemal A. Cancer Statistics, 2019. CA Cancer J. Clin. 2019;69(1):7-34 https://www.lls.org/lymphoma/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/diagnosis/nhl-subtypes Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), 2020, Decision Resources Group, Clarivate Liu Y, Barta SK. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: 2019 update on diagnosis, risk stratification, and treatment. Am J Hematol. 2019 May;94(5):604-616.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

